Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident

A 22-year-old Cork man was killed following an accident on the Killarney Forest Rally on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the day’s fourth stage at about 2pm during the second running of the Mount Eagle stage that finished to the east of the village of Cordal in Kerry.

It is believed the competing car went off a forest road. No other vehicle was involved.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene as quickly as possible and the event was halted.

The competitor, who was seriously injured, was taken by ambulance from the scene to a nearby location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

A second member of the crew was then taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The event organisers issued a statement on Sunday night: "The Killarney and District Motor Club regrets to inform that following an accident on stage four of the Killarney Forest Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight [Sunday].

"We extend our sympathies to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace."

Earlier in the morning, the crews had traversed the same stage as the opening stage of the rally without incident.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation into the accident and Motorsport Ireland will conduct its own inquiry into the tragedy.