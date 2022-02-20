Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident

The incident occurred on the day’s fourth stage at about 2pm during the second running of the Mount Eagle stage
Cork man, 22, killed in rally accident

The competitor, who was seriously injured, was taken by ambulance from the scene to a nearby location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 22:54
Martin Walsh

A 22-year-old Cork man was killed following an accident on the Killarney Forest Rally on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the day’s fourth stage at about 2pm during the second running of the Mount Eagle stage that finished to the east of the village of Cordal in Kerry.

It is believed the competing car went off a forest road. No other vehicle was involved.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene as quickly as possible and the event was halted.

The competitor, who was seriously injured, was taken by ambulance from the scene to a nearby location from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

A second member of the crew was then taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The event organisers issued a statement on Sunday night: "The Killarney and District Motor Club regrets to inform that following an accident on stage four of the Killarney Forest Rally, a competitor succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Cork University Hospital tonight [Sunday].

"We extend our sympathies to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace."

Earlier in the morning, the crews had traversed the same stage as the opening stage of the rally without incident.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation into the accident and Motorsport Ireland will conduct its own inquiry into the tragedy.

More in this section

UCC Demons celebrate winning 22/1/2022 UCC Demons pull clear of Drogheda Wolves to claim Presidents Cup title
Monaghan v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Abuse at U10 and U12 matches driving refs out of GAA, says former All-Ireland final official
Star jockey Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Star jockey Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
Cork v Offaly - Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 1

John Maughan: I’ve changed because the science has changed me. I was a bit mad in those days

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices