Katie Taylor named RTE Sportsperson of the Year

The Limerick hurlers, who completed a third All-Ireland SHC win in four years, were named Team of the Year
Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 21:34
Tony Leen

BOXING's golden girl Katie Taylor has been named RTE Sportsperson of the Year ahead of her Olympic gold-medal winning compatriot Kellie Harrington. In a stellar shortlist, the world's best pound for pound female fighter took the award for a second time. Taylor put on a boxing masterclass to successfully defend her undisputed lightweight belts against challenger Miriam Gutierrez, inflicting a first professional defeat on the Spaniard. In August, the Bray boxer defeated her nemesis Delfine Persoon in a gruelling rematch. Taylor finished the year being named Ring Magazine's 'Female Fighter of the Year' for the second year in succession.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Limerick hurlers were named Team of the Year and their boss John Kiely manager of the year.
The Limerick hurlers, who completed a third All-Ireland SHC win in four years, were named Team of the Year with John Kiely named Manager of the Year.

Limerick teenager Oisin O'Callaghan was named Young Sportsperson of the Year after claiming a first ever downhill gold for Ireland at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria. It was O’Callaghan’s first ever race at that level. The 17-year-old followed up his win in Austria with two stage wins at the recently held World Cup competition in Portugal.

