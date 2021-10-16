John McGrath hits 4-6 to fire Loughmore-Castleiney past Kilruane MacDonaghs

McGrath scored 4-5 in the first half alone as last year’s finalists Loughmore-Castleiney sealed their last-four spot in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship
Niall O'Meara of Kilruane MacDonaghs in possession under pressure from John McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney in the Tipperary SHC quarter-final. Picture: Marty Ryan

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 18:30
John Fogarty

Tipperary SHC quarter-final

Loughmore-Castleiney 4-15 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-21 

John McGrath helped himself to a handsome 4-6, all but one point of it scored in the first half, as last year’s finalists Loughmore-Castleiney sealed their last-four spot in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

McGrath found the net from play twice in the opening 12 minutes before he added two with penalties in the last eight minutes of the half. His first green flag in the second minute was a rapid ground stroke after some fine work by Liam Treacy and his brother Noel teed him up for the second. The scores helped Loughmore-Castleiney into a 2-4 to 0-8 lead at the first water break.

A couple of Cian Darcy points had brought Kilruane to within a point by the 27th minute but soon after their full-back line was under intense pressure again and Treacy was fouled in the large parallelogram, McGrath obliging with the follow-up strike.

In the second minute of additional time, Ed Connolly was upended in the area and while Conor Doheny managed to get a touch on McGrath’s strike it was too hot for him to stop.

It put Loughmore 4-9 to 0-11 at half-time, a 10-point advantage which was cut to six points by the second water break, largely due to the free-taking skills of Willie Cleary. However, no goal came, their closest effort from Conor Cleary being stopped by Loughmore goalkeeper Aidan McGrath.

Points from Liam Treacy and Noel McGrath at the start of the fourth quarter widened the margin to eight although Kilruane fired back with three to set up a tense finale. But Kilruane’s accuracy deserted them in the closing stages, Cian Darcy and Craig Morgan hitting five wides between them.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J. McGrath (4-6, 2-0 pens, 0-1 free, 0-2 65s); N. McGrath (0-3); L. McGrath, E. Connolly (0-2 each); C. Connolly, L. Treacy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: W. Cleary (0-10, 8 frees, 2 65s); C. Darcy (0-4); T. Cleary (0-2); M. O’Neill, A. Morgan, C. Cleary, C. Morgan, N. O’Meara (0-1 each).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A. McGrath; W. Eviston, J. Hennessy, T. McGrath; J. Ryan, J. Meagher, B. McGrath; L. Egan, T. Maher; N. McGrath, C. Connolly, L. McGrath; E. Connolly, J. McGrath, L. Treacy.

Subs for Loughmore-Castleiney: E. Sweeney for L. Egan (34); C. McGrath for T. Maher (57); L. Egan for E. Connolly (inj 58); A. Ryan for E. Sweeney (60+1).

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS: C. Doheny; A. Morgan, J. Peters, J. Cleary; N. O’Meara, K. Cahill, C. Morgan; M. O’Neill, C. Darcy; T. Cleary, S. McAdams, W. Cleary; J. Cahill (c), S. Hennessy, K. O’Kelly.

Subs for Kilruane MacDonaghs: E. Hogan for M. O’Neill, C. Cleary for S. Hennessy (both h-t); T. Hogan for T. Cleary (58); E. Hogan for A. Morgan (60+3).

Referee: J. McCormack (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

