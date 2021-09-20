Sheffield unites old Cork pals 

John Egan and Conor Hourihane are again sharing a club dressingroom
Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 11:24
Once upon a time, John Egan and Conor Hourihane harboured dreams of donning the red and white stripes of Sunderland in the English Premier League.

Although that ambition wasn’t realised after their upbringing in the Black Cats Academy, the Cork duo are wearing a similar jersey for Sheffield United chasing the same endgame.

Saturday’s 3-1 Championship win at Hull City marked Hourihane’s first start since joining the Blades on loan from Aston Villa and he set up a pair of goals for Egan.

The patterns were identical – Egan darting on cue to connect with Hourihane’s corners to head home twice.

More of the same will be required for the Blades to achieve an instant return to the top-flight, for this was only the latest signal of an upturn following a five-game winless start to life back in the second tier.

Hourihane performed a similar function last season by helping Swansea City to a play-off final in his previous temporary switch from Villa.

At the KC Stadium on Saturday, the Corkman showed what he can bring to Slaviša Jokanović’s cause, especially from deadball deliveries for Egan.

It’s a ritual yet to ignite at international level. The closest the Bandon/Bishopstown combo came to success was October 2019 when Egan’s header in Georgia cannoned off the inside of the post, Ireland’s best chance of the stalemate.

But the more they fuse at club level, the better the prospects. Egan grabbed his first Ireland goal in similar fashion against Portugal at the start of the month, nodding Jamie McGrath’s corner into the far corner.

“We need to be more of a threat from set-pieces,” the 28-year-old told the club’s official site. “It’s a great weapon to have.

“Conor came in on Saturday and put two balls right on my head, so that shows the threat he’s got with his left foot as well.

“We’re improving every day, every week, we’re far from the finished article. I think you can see a lot of the stuff we’re doing in training is now coming out. At the start of the season, we didn’t really start well; we’re still trying to adapt really.

“We’ve got quality players in the squad, players who can play different shapes, different ways of playing, I think you can see the improvements we’ve made but we have to keep improving.” 

Additions like Hourihane and another loan player, Liverpool’s Ben Davies, have added steel for what promises to be a battle for promotion. "The players who’ve come in have added a lot to the group, making the group better, and made other people better,” added Egan, whose side hosts Southampton on Tuesday in the EFL Cup. "Everybody's competing for places now and it’s healthy competition, so long may it last."

