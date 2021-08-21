Cork and Limerick explained through Cillian Murphy and Richard Harris films

Limerick/Richard Harris

See themselves as: Marcus Aurelius from Gladiator (2002).

Wise, imposing, conqueror of the known world, destined to live forever through wise sayings, inspiring respect from Russell Crowe, accent untousled by transposition to an ancient world.

Seen by others as: Bull McCabe from The Field (1990).

Strange, remote, ominous, wearing a funny-looking coat while palling around with John Hurt, wielding a big stick and then finally lashing out with it at Cathal Barrett - I mean, Tom Berenger - and getting away with it.

Richard Harris as the Bull McCabe

Cork/Cillian Murphy

See themselves as: Damien O’Donovan in The Wind That Shakes The Barley (2006).

Cool, decisive, principled, rebellious, looking well even in early twentieth-century clothes, friendly and well-liked by comrades, leadership material, and all with great cheekbones to boot.

Seen by others as: Dr Jonathan Crane in Batman Begins (2005).

Manipulative, mysterious, unknowable, in league with greater forces, plotting and planning, difficult to counteract, powerful and influential, possibly a supervillain. And again, with great cheekbones.