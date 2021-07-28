Munster to kick off new season with Bath friendly

Munster will kick off the new rugby campaign with a friendly encounter against Bath at Thomond Park in September as all four provinces line up pre-season clashes for what they hope will be a return to a regular fixture list with fans in attendance for the first time in a year and a half.

Johann van Graan’s men will open their season against Bath, who will play Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup in December, at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4 (3pm) before travelling to play Premiership runners-up Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday at Sandy Park (3pm).