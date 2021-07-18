Duty calls for Dalo: Clare legend suffers as Banner edge qualifier clash with Davy's Wexford

GET IN THERE: Dalo reacts to the final whistle in Thurles as Clare edge Wexford in Saturday's Round 1 Qualifier at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 13:09
Tony Leen

DUTY determined he be early in Croke Park for the Joe McDonagh and Leinster Hurling finals, but home will always be where the heart is for Clare legend Anthony Daly.

Ideally, the double All-Ireland All-Ireland winner with the Banner would have taken the circuitous route to Dublin via Thurles for the Clare v Wexford All-Ireland qualifier and it's 1.30 pm throw-in. 

But unable to hire a helicopter in these straitened times, Examiner columnist and podcast host Dalo did what he had to do before his RTE duties for the Kilkenny-Dublin clash - he suffered mightily in the bowels of GAA HQ as Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford battled back in Thurles to set up a nail-biting climax to the knockout clash.

Little did he know that Sportsfile's Ray McManus was savouring his suffering - and recording it all for posterity - as Clare eventually prevailed 2-25 to 2-22 at Semple Stadium. 

YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS REF: Dalo in a sweat as Wexford mount their second-half comeback in Thurles.
By the time Dalo and the podcast crew are recording this week's show, Clare will know their opponents in Rd 2 of the Qualifiers after Monday's 8.35am draw on RTE radio. TJ Ryan, Derek McGrath and Mark Landers will all have more than a passing interest in the draw too.

