Duty calls for Dalo: Clare legend suffers as Banner edge qualifier clash with Davy's Wexford

DUTY determined he be early in Croke Park for the Joe McDonagh and Leinster Hurling finals, but home will always be where the heart is for Clare legend Anthony Daly.

Ideally, the double All-Ireland All-Ireland winner with the Banner would have taken the circuitous route to Dublin via Thurles for the Clare v Wexford All-Ireland qualifier and it's 1.30 pm throw-in.