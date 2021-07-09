Chris Forrester fires St Pat's to victory despite another red card

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Derry City 0

Chris Forrester scored another sublime goal as St Pat’s then hung on with 10-men to get back to winning ways at Richmond Park.

The 500 Saints fans allowed in under easing of Covid restrictions were certainly treated to an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Leading from Forrester’s first-half strike, St Pat’s dominated for almost an hour.

But Jamie Lennon’s 57th-minute dismissal led to a rearguard action as Derry pounded the 10-men without breaking their resolve.

The narrow win sees St Pat's move level on points with leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed Sligo Rovers as they remain third in the table on goal difference, though with a game more played.

St Pat's positive opening brought its reward on 24 minutes, Derry losing possession cheaply in midfield to be clinically punished.

The impressive Darragh Burns’ cross wasn’t fully cleared with Mattie Smith’s shot deflected to Ronan Coughlan who set up Forrester.

The home talisman’s feint wrong-footed a couple of defenders before he got the ball onto his right foot to rifle it to the top corner of Nathan Gartside’s net.

Further midfield sloppiness from the visitors might have brought St Pat’s a second goal six minutes later.

Slipped in by Smith, Billy King, on the field just minutes for Coughlan, bore down on goal before Derry skipper Eoin Toal got back tenaciously to make a goal-saving block.

Toal was then central to Derry coming close to snatching an equaliser three minutes before the break, nodding Jack Malone's free-kick back across goal with Danny Lafferty failing to get enough purchase on his header which dropped wide.

Derry survived a St Pat’s onslaught on the resumption to enjoy a purple patch with Cameron McJannet narrowly over the top with a spectacular overhead kick.

The Candystripes were given further encouragement as St Pat’s were reduced to 10 men on 57 minutes when right-back Lennon received his second yellow card for a challenge on James Akintunde, the fourth St Pat’s player to see red in their last three games.

The woodwork then rescued the home side on 65 minutes, Toal's towering header crashing off their crossbar from Malone’s corner before St Pat's dug in to eke out a big three points.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Lennon, Barrett, Bone, McClelland; Forrester, Lewis (Abankwah, 62); Burns (McCormack, 73), Benson, Smith; Coughlan (King, 27).

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin, Cole (Fitzgerald, 54), Malone (Ferry, 72), Lafferty; Akintunde, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).