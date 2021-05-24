Padraic Joyce happy to see 'pride and passion back in the Galway jersey'

Given the manner of their defeat to Kerry in Tralee, this was a match that Galway simply had to win and they were good value for it on a typically windy day in Salthill.

But it’s doubtful if either side will place much stock on it when they clash in the Connacht semi-final at Hyde Park on July 4.

Recent championship clashes between them have paid scant heed to the formbook and the shortened league campaign with them lumped in with Dublin and Kerry probably set the sights on their Independence Day showdown even more.

“I’m sure the match on the 4th of July will be 10 times more intense than what that one was,” said Galway manager Padraic Joyce. He got what he wanted from this game, a good recovery after the 22-point hammering in Tralee and a crack at Dublin in Tuam Stadium next Sunday with something to play for.

“There’s another juggernaut coming down the road at us, full tilt, but it is in our own hands. If we beat Dublin we qualify for a league semi-final and that’s the approach we are taking towards the game.”

This was Galway’s first competitive win since trouncing Tyrone in the league back in February last year — nobody in the county can recall them ever going 15 months before without winning a game — and Joyce was pleased with the response to the Kerry collapse.

“They trained hard all week and, in fairness, the only way was up after last week and they produced the goods today, kicking 2-16 and probably not playing as well as they can play. They put a bit of pride and passion back in the jersey and got the result they deserved in the end. The early goal was a huge boost. We are always trying to set the tone of the game and get control of it straight away.”

That goal from Paul Kelly, after being set up by a surge in from the right by Damien Comer, was a big blow to a Roscommon side who opted for wind advantage but found themselves 1-7 to 0-8 adrift after failing to make the most of the elements.

Rob Finnerty was in superb form for Galway, kicking four points before the break and adding a fifth in the second-half, all of them from play except for the opening which he got from a mark.

Three points from Shane Walsh and another from Finnerty, with Donie Smith and Murtagh responding, left Galway leading by 1-11 to 0-10 after 47 minutes and they took a four-point lead into the second water break after Walsh and Donie Smith exchanged points.

Donie Smith added a free to cut the gap to a goal with 13 minutes remaining but Comer landed a good effort to restore their four-point advantage before Walsh pushed it out to five with a superb point from play.

Ciaran Murtagh gave Roscommon hope when he fisted a Shane Killoran delivery to the net but then Galway replied with another goal when Tomo Culhane fisted home after Lavin failed to deal with a delivery from another sub Dessie Conneely, leaving Roscommon without a point after two games.

“The positive for us is that we played well to get back in the match, to get a great goal, but then to concede a goal straight after is something that can’t happen at this level because the game was effectively over then,” said Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham.

“That’s disappointing but something we will be working on week on week and hopefully we will be all set for the 4th of July, which is our big day of destiny this year.”