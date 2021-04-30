Leinster face five-day quarantine on return when returning from La Rochelle

Leinster players, coaches, and supporting staff who travel to La Rochelle for their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final this weekend will spend five nights in hotel quarantine on their return from France under Covid regulations.
Leo Cullen and the rest of the travelling party will also have to restrict their movements at home for a further five days, although they have been granted permission to face Connacht in Galway on May 8, just six days after their return from France.
The decision comes on the back of stricter quarantine rules that were introduced for passengers into Ireland from specific countries.
Discussions between Sport Ireland and government extended well into the week before the green light was given.
Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, confirmed last week that measures were being worked through which would allow elite athletes who travel to and from abroad to continue training and competing.
The measure is especially important in a sporting sense right now given how many athletes are striving to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and, as a result, must participate in events outside of Ireland.