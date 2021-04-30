Leinster face five-day quarantine on return when returning from La Rochelle

The decision comes on the back of stricter quarantine rules that were introduced for passengers into Ireland from specific countries.
Leinster face five-day quarantine on return when returning from La Rochelle

Hugo Keenan, right, James Tracy and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, during Leinster rugby squad training at UCD. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 19:21
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster players, coaches, and supporting staff who travel to La Rochelle for their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final this weekend will spend five nights in hotel quarantine on their return from France under Covid regulations.

Leo Cullen and the rest of the travelling party will also have to restrict their movements at home for a further five days, although they have been granted permission to face Connacht in Galway on May 8, just six days after their return from France.

The decision comes on the back of stricter quarantine rules that were introduced for passengers into Ireland from specific countries.

Discussions between Sport Ireland and government extended well into the week before the green light was given.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, confirmed last week that measures were being worked through which would allow elite athletes who travel to and from abroad to continue training and competing.

The measure is especially important in a sporting sense right now given how many athletes are striving to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and, as a result, must participate in events outside of Ireland.

More in this section

test article rc3
Fermanagh v Down - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Paddy Tally admits Down 'hadn't a leg to stand on' after training breach
Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League - Elland Road Llorente equaliser dents Liverpool’s top-four hopes
Leinster face five-day quarantine on return when returning from La Rochelle

Edinson Cavani inspires as United’s six-shooters thump Roma

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices