Leinster face five-day quarantine on return when returning from La Rochelle

Leinster players, coaches, and supporting staff who travel to La Rochelle for their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final this weekend will spend five nights in hotel quarantine on their return from France under Covid regulations.

Leo Cullen and the rest of the travelling party will also have to restrict their movements at home for a further five days, although they have been granted permission to face Connacht in Galway on May 8, just six days after their return from France.