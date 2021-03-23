Bundee Aki suspended for Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 tie after red card against England

The ban means he must sit out the next four games organised by either EPRC or PRO14
Bundee Aki suspended for Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 tie after red card against England

England's Billy Vunipola is tackled by Bundee Aki of Ireland. The incident led to a four-game ban for the Connacht player. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 18:09
Joel Slattery

Bundee Aki will miss Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 tie with Leicester Tigers after receiving a four-week ban for his high tackle on Billy Vunipola in Ireland's Six Nations win over England.

The ban means he must sit out the next four games organised by either EPRC or PRO14 meaning he will be unavailable for European or Rainbow Cup games for the province.

Connacht go to Welford Road for the European clash on April 3 with a potential quarter-final the following weekend.

The Disciplinary Committee determined that the tackle on the England back-rower was "reckless rather than intentional".

The entry point for the ban was six weeks, reduced by Aki's early acceptance that the challenge was a red card offence and his on-field remorse shown to Vunipola.

However, the decision added that Aki's previous disciplinary record meant that he couldn't get the full 50% reduction in punishment.

"The Disciplinary Committee accepted Mr Aki’s explanation of the incident and that his intention had been to perform a legitimate tackle. The Disciplinary Committee considered that, in the dynamic of the tackle, Mr Aki had made contact with his opponent just 'inches too high'," the decision read.

"The Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension should cover Mr Aki’s next four matches for Connacht in competitions organised by EPCR or Pro Rugby Championship (eg the Guinness PRO14 or the Rainbow Cup)."

More in this section

Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar celebrate after the game 7/2/2021 From no-hopers to champions-elect: How are Wales shooting for a Grand Slam?
Wexford chief calls on Sport Ireland to help kids return to clubs Wexford chief calls on Sport Ireland to help kids return to clubs
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gareth Bale scores twice as Jose Mourinho fields star front three together
#connacht rugby
Johnny Sexton takes a kick 20/3/2021

Johnny Sexton on England triumph: 'It was the performance we wanted against a top side'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices