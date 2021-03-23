Bundee Aki suspended for Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 tie after red card against England

Bundee Aki will miss Connacht's Challenge Cup last 16 tie with Leicester Tigers after receiving a four-week ban for his high tackle on Billy Vunipola in Ireland's Six Nations win over England.
The ban means he must sit out the next four games organised by either EPRC or PRO14 meaning he will be unavailable for European or Rainbow Cup games for the province.
Connacht go to Welford Road for the European clash on April 3 with a potential quarter-final the following weekend.
The Disciplinary Committee determined that the tackle on the England back-rower was "reckless rather than intentional".
The entry point for the ban was six weeks, reduced by Aki's early acceptance that the challenge was a red card offence and his on-field remorse shown to Vunipola.
However, the decision added that Aki's previous disciplinary record meant that he couldn't get the full 50% reduction in punishment.
"The Disciplinary Committee accepted Mr Aki’s explanation of the incident and that his intention had been to perform a legitimate tackle. The Disciplinary Committee considered that, in the dynamic of the tackle, Mr Aki had made contact with his opponent just 'inches too high'," the decision read.
"The Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension should cover Mr Aki’s next four matches for Connacht in competitions organised by EPCR or Pro Rugby Championship (eg the Guinness PRO14 or the Rainbow Cup)."