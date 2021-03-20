Johnny Sexton on England triumph: 'It was the performance we wanted against a top side'

Johnny Sexton knows how it sounded. He sensed the scepticism.

It was his job as Ireland captain to face the media after every game this last few years and, more often than not, he found himself trying to explain the gap between expectation and outcome. It was all getting a bit repetitive.

“I was sick of coming in here and talking about it every week, defending ourselves and saying we’re not that far away and we just need to do this better,” he admitted after this evening’s comprehensive defeat of England in Dublin.

“I think you guys thought I was… I don’t know what you thought I was but I don’t think you believed me anyway. We got the performance that I thought we deserved today.”

This was as close as Ireland have come to a complete performance under Andy Farrell. It was the best team effort since the defeat of New Zealand in Dublin in November of 2018. And it came against a side that had beaten them four times in a row.

Go back to last Sunday, when Ireland squeezed past Scotland with three points to spare after an up and down performance, and Sexton was admitting that they had yet to beat a ‘top’ side. That boxed has been well and truly ticked.

“It was brilliant,” said Sexton. “It was the performance, apart from the first ten minutes, that we wanted to produce against one of the real top sides. England, with the results they've had over the last number of years, would be up there with the best sides in the world.

“We worked hard over the last eight weeks and we felt that we weren't too far away. We said these things and I think maybe you guys didn't listen to us.

But we felt we weren't too far away and I think it all came together in parts.

Ever the perfectionist, the captain added that there are still aspects that be done better and the true worth of this performance will be franked by what happens when Ireland return to action, whether on a summer tour or next autumn.

It’s a long time to wait but the months will be spent without the type of angst that has followed the team and it’s supporters for too long now, even if Sexton has always insisted that it was fine margins rather than large holes in their abilities that was holding them back.

He has mentioned round one and Wales more than once in the last months or so, how 14 men came so close to beating the hosts in Cardiff, and he made mention again here of how close James Lowe came to dotting down against the French a week later.

All those razor-thin margins fell Ireland’s way this time. Or, enough of them, at any rate.

It’s what they kept telling themselves: ‘keep on keeping on and it will come’. If there was one moment when belief turned to certainty it may well have been the first try when Keith Earls touched down after 22 minutes.

Ireland had tried a similar move in the opening round of last year’s Six Nations but it fell foul of a crossing infraction. Another one of those ‘if onlys’. This time everything clicked, from Rob Herring’s throw, to Jack Conan’s delicate bat down and Earls’, well, everything else.

The reaction when the Munster winger touched down, from the man himself and the teammates that cascaded over him, spoke of a release that has been two seasons in the makings and you wondered what it did for the confidence of the collective.

“You see, I said it numerous times but the confidence of the group has never been affected because in the four walls we live in Carton and Blanchardstown where we train we saw a lot of the good stuff that we were doing,” said Sexton.

“The coaches highlighted all the good stuff and the stuff we needed to improve on. Like I said, it was a couple of moments in those couple of first games… In the Six Nations you need to get momentum, you need to get a bit of luck and we saw that with Wales a little bit.

“They had the rub of the green in the first couple of games and then you go on a run and before you know it you are going for a Grand Slam.

We didn’t get that but we need to learn the lessons from that in terms of keeping our discipline in the heat of battle and then just trying to not lose the small moments that we did in the first few games.