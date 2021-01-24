Terrace talk - Liverpool: Man United get rub of the green again - I'm sick of it

Oh well, that’s the treble over for another year, but at least we can score now. The slenderest consolation.

The Kop used to sing “all we are saying is give us a goal”. If we were allowed in, I doubt many would even know Lennon’s song, and would probably be too stupefied anyway by this toothless team.

Feels bizarre, losing defenders by the bucketful yet scoring’s the problem. It doesn’t help when Jurgen’s line-up against Burnley smacked of throwing enough mud hoping some could stick.

Yes, Origi came closest to scoring but he doesn’t work now. Surely some hungry teenager would be better than this? That said, Brewster’s currently sinking fast in Sheffield so that summerlong debate keeps crashing into a brick wall.

Matip and Fabinho were good, perhaps the latter should stay there if we can find another good defensive midfielder?

The beauty of the front three since its genesis was one of them could always be relied upon if the other two stunk. That all of them have been hopeless, and for a while, makes it difficult to blame the manager but he’s the one who needs to find a solution fast.

There are less goals in a Burnley game than any other team. It was obvious what Dyche would do, as with Allardyce. That we couldn’t figure it out doesn’t bode well; it’s got all the malodorous ambience of a blueprint… Confidence shot, fitness shot, the occasional transfer mistake; all have contributed to this, though it’s taken a while to manifest itself.

It’s such a good team that the initial dismissal of these Herculean tasks made us look, well, Herculean. Turns out we’re human after all. How disappointing.

Supporters are split between common sense and the obligatory spoilt-brat meltdown. Turns out those who said they’d love this team even if the last few years were all they gave us might have been liberal with the actualité.

Some think football clubs use Monopoly money and are somehow pandemic proof. Sneer at such yahoos all you want, but if the Reds do miss out on Champions League qualification it will be down to false economising.

I don’t envy them this decision, especially when other clubs know what we lack, and fees shoot through the roof accordingly.

Casual

Klopp may be guilty of a casual attitude towards the Cup, but in fairness we’ve had some dreadful draws in recent times. Good camouflage for bowing out with a whimper and staying fresh for games deemed important, say the cynics.

Anyone hoping ‘they’ would pull a performance out of us, as Everton do so hilariously, must have been happy after 20 minutes.

Salah’s goal disguised his usual dopiness against United, when giving him the ball is basically giving it back to them, while Firmino acted like this one quality pass was his contribution for the month and stop being so greedy, everyone.

You may have thought Liverpool couldn’t possibly get caught on the break. At Old Trafford. While winning. That’s surely too stupid, even for us?

Trent’s completely lost now. There’s been talk of debilitating illness, but I’m afraid he’s just gone Hollywood and if we had anyone else he’d be given a long ‘rest’.

Williams will get stick of course, and the owners’ blood bayed for even louder, but he’s facing the tribulations every right-sided central defender faces; how much help do you actually get?

United got the rub of their green again, but that’s a tale as old as time and is just crying it in now. Their second looked off, free kick for the winner dubious at best, waaaaah etc. Sick of it, season after season.

Face it, if we ever truly deserved to win there you could get angry, but we don’t so you can’t.

And please, do tell us the one about how you need five subs again. We could all use a good laugh.

I’m not taking this very well, am I?