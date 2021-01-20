Dublin funding set for significant hit as Sport Ireland grants reduced

Monies for the development of GAA in Dublin are set to be hit as Sport Ireland’s (SI) coaching grant for the GAA in 2020 will be significantly reduced from previous years.

The youth field sport subvention, a large portion of which has been used to subsidise coaching in Dublin since the early 2000s, was €3.238m in 2019 having been €2.409m in 2018.

However, the 2020 figure could be as low as €1.5m. SI confirmed to the Irish Examiner they have furnished the GAA with a combined total of €7.192m as part of the field sports scheme over the past three years.

From 2017 to ’19, Dublin games development received €1.23m per annum, slightly reduced from €1.43m per annum in 2015 and ‘16.

In November, it was confirmed the GAA would receive €15m from SI towards the running of the 2020 championships, €1.699m of that went towards coaching and development for the months of October to December. A further €9m was provided to the GAA at central level.

It is no longer stipulated by the Government where the money should be spent.

Speaking about the matter in front of an Oireachtas committee this month four years ago, then director general Páraic Duffy explained: “At the moment, the funding is not ringfenced. It is a matter for us to decide how it is used. We have a manner of deciding how to allocate it.

“We still allocate a considerable amount to Dublin for two reasons: First, because there is a huge level of activity there; and second, because the initial process that was put in place was that full-time development officers were appointed to clubs all over Dublin, there are people in employment there, that funding pays half of their employment costs and the club pays the other half.”

Meanwhile, the four All-Ireland senior finalists are understood to have received over €50,000 each in additional match expenses.

However, no team holiday grant, which in recent times has amounted to €80,000 per county, has been received by Limerick, Waterford, Dublin, or Mayo.

The money is considered a contribution towards a reward for the players’ effort and with no travel permitted at the moment there is no onus on providing the money.

However, players are believed to be keen on receiving guarantees it will be forthcoming for either trips or vouchers at a later date.

The GAA is expected to reveal losses of approximately €50m when they release their 2020 accounts next month, while the €20m shortfall projected for this year last September is now expected to be significantly higher.