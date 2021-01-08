Normal order restored as Leinster back to winning ways 

After a blistering start in freezing conditions, Dan McFarland’s men eventually ran out of steam
Robbie Henshaw of Leinster evades the tackle of John Cooney, left, and Matt Faddes on his way to scoring his side's second try. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 21:56
Ciaran Kennedy

PRO14: Leinster 24 Ulster 12

Normal order was restored at the RDS as Leinster got back to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14, although it would be a stretch to say the province bounced back from last week’s defeat to Connacht given the heavy turnover in personnel.

This was basically a new Leinster team with Leo Cullen restoring 12 Ireland internationals to his starting XV, but his frontliners were made to work hard for the points against an Ulster side who saw their own 10-game unbeaten run come to an end.

After a blistering start in freezing conditions, Dan McFarland’s men eventually ran out of steam against a star-studded, and well rested, Leinster side, failing to match their impressive first half intensity in the second period.

Ulster, like Connacht last week, came flying out of the blocks, moving the ball quickly and putting their hosts under real pressure from the off. It was exactly what McFarland would have wanted to see, the only problem being they weren’t making that possession count, struggling to make it into the Leinster 22.

Leinster rode the early onslaught but didn’t get to exit their own half until a heavy pass bounced forward off Ethan McIlroy eight minutes in. Sexton found touch and from the lineout Leinster worked the ball from left to right only for Cian Healy to be gobbled up and turned over by a swarm of black jerseys. Ulster went up the pitch and were offered a shot at the posts when Mcllroy’s chasing run was blocked. John Cooney nailed the penalty to put Ulster ahead.

Leinster soon had a chance to level the scores after Tom O’Toole was pinged at scrum-time, but Sexton badly skewed his shot wide to the right. It wouldn’t be his only trouble from the tee.

Still, Leinster were finally growing into the game and a sustained period of pressure saw them advance and camp up on the Ulster line. Josh van der Flier thought he was over only to be held up. Leinster recycled the ball out to the left wing where Dave Kearney was able to negotiate enough space to touch down under pressure from Matt Faddes and Billy Burns. Sexton dragged his conversion effort across the posts and wide.

After a strong start, Ulster were now trailing and went down to 14 men as Marcell Coetzee saw yellow after his shoulder cracked into Sean Cronin. Despite their numerical disadvantage they managed the next 10 minutes superbly, Cooney slotting another two penalties either side of a big turnover from Jordi Murphy in the middle of the park.

The 14 men of Ulster went in at the break leading 9-5, knowing it could have been more.

It took Leinster just three minutes to wrestle the lead back in the second half, Sean Cronin getting over in the corner on the back of a powerful maul. This time, Sexton found the target from the tee to put the hosts 12-9 up.

Now moving the ball with more purpose they kept the pressure on and Ulster cracked again, this time Henshaw slicing through a hole in the Ulster defence, although Sexton failed to add the extras.

As both sides emptied their benches Ulster spent much of the remaining half hour stuck in their own half, a sole Cooney penalty the only reward for an energy-sapping defensive effort.

Leinster secured the bonus point thanks to a late James Tracy try, turning a four point half-time deficit into a 12-point lead.

The win moves Leinster to within five points of Ulster at the top of Conference A, and with two games in hand. The race for top spot is on.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, R Byrne, R Henshaw, D Kearney (J O’Brien, 80); J Sexton (captain) J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 60); C Healy (E Byrne, 56), S Cronin (J Tracy, 56), A Porter (M Bent, 66); S Fardy (R Molony, 66), J Ryan; R Ruddock (J Conan, 62), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes (B Moxham, 56), J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns (I Madigan, 62), J Cooney (D Shanahan, 76); A Warwick (E O’Sullivan, 50), R Herring (J Andrew, 62), M Moore (T O’Toole, 6 HIA); A O’Connor, S Carter (captain) (K Treadwell, 50); G Jones (N Timoney, 48), J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

 

