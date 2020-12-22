Kerry boss wants clarity on All-Ireland minor championship

Kerry minor manager James Costello has called on the GAA to state their intentions regarding the playing of the 2020 All-Ireland MFC.

The All-Ireland minor football semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of January 16/17, with the final scheduled for a week later on the weekend of January 23/24, but with underage inter-county competitions not permitted under level 5 restrictions, there is uncertainty as to whether the 2020 All-Ireland MFC will be completed or if Croke Park will pull the plug on the semi-final and final games.

Costello would like a commitment given to finish the competition, the same as has been given to the outstanding 2020 county finals.

“I just said to the lads, it is wait and see. It doesn’t look good. I would like to give credit to the Munster Council for getting the Munster championship played off before Christmas. It would be great now if the GAA came out and said they have an intention to finish the competition. If they said we intend to finish it, it just gives the lads something to hang onto, whether it is January or February,” said Costello.

Kerry minor manager James Costello. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“To have 40 people around the county who are obeying all the laws, I think it would be a great signal for the GAA to get behind these lads and finish it out.

“We’ll keep them going as long as there is a bit of hope and if we get a nod at all, these lads, they don’t want to stop. We’ll see what evolves in the next few days.

We still retain hope. It is only a couple of games to finish it. It would be great if we could.

Costello picked out their second goal as crucial in delivering the county an eighth consecutive Munster minor crown.

“There was a lot of very clever men got into a room eight or nine years ago, Jack O’Connor, Pat O’Shea, Eamon Whelan, Donal Daly. They set a vision for Kerry football and it has laid a great path for us.”

Clare manager Dermot Coughlan, who also pointed to Kerry’s second goal as a key turning point, said Clare must increase their focus on strength and conditioning at development squad level if they are to close the gap to Kerry.

“I wouldn’t be worried about our football. I just think we need to be on a strength and conditioning programme from about 13 years of age. I’d love to see the programme the Kerry players were on since they were 13. They were big men, very conditioned.”