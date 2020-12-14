Liam Cahill: It's time to consider the merit of black card

Liam Cahill believes the introduction of a black card sin bin is something hurling now needs to seriously consider.

The Waterford manager had been against the idea but on the basis of what he has seen in this year’s Championship, not just in yesterday’s final, he feels it could be warranted.

On a number of occasions, Waterford players were brought down as they were attacking Limerick’s goal in the final. Cahill had no complaints about the result but sees merit in the black card being debated now.

“I know we toyed with the idea of the black card and the sin-bin there earlier in the year and I wasn’t maybe in favour of it. But I think now, not just today, but throughout the course of our championship this year that it is something that has to be looked at.”

While praising Fergal Horgan’s refereeing performance, Cahill felt he should have been sterner in some decisions.

“There were a couple of incidents there you feel would warrant maybe a little bit more stricter punishment for a couple of times we did break the tackle and get through. But I thought Fergal Horgan had a very good game.”

Cahill knew his players had been hounded by Limerick. “We picked a bad day really to lose our bit of consistency and our choices and our decisions on the ball, but I think that was maybe nearly the pressure we were playing under too from the way Limerick have come back. Massive congratulations to them, they’re a really, really good team.”

Tadhg de Búrca’s first-half injury, what seems to be another cruciate issue, added injury to insult.

“My initial reaction would be it’s not good, for a man who has tried unbelievably hard to get back into the shape he was in, the way he was having a cruciate knee ligament already last year and I hope we find out it’s not too drastic.”

Cahill took pride in how Waterford refused to bow even as the result was inevitable.

They went right to end, I know the scoreboard wasn’t pretty at the end but I know that they gave it everything.

“Looking at them from the line, they emptied their stomachs to try and cling in there and do the right things, and it wasn’t from the want of trying today, it was just that we met superior opposition.”

After the Munster final, Cahill said Waterford had work to do to get up to the strength and conditioning levels of Limerick. That remains his belief as he looks ahead to 2021 with optimism.

“The real test of us will be next year now, to see how we can build and make sure our progression stays on an upward curve.

“And that’s a job of work for me and the management team again now, to get down to it early next year and make sure we try and unearth a couple of new players again and give ourselves more options.

"Looking at strength and conditioning, to make sure physically we improve to try match the likes of Limerick and other counties that are so physical.”