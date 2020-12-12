Andy Friend urges Connacht to play without fear in Paris

When Connacht stunned Toulouse seven years ago, coach Pat Lam said that the most difficult thing in the buildup was getting the players to believe that they could go to the home of the four-time champions and turn them over.

It’s easy to see why there would have been some doubts in the players’ minds. The previous week they had been thrashed 43-10 in Edinburgh, their fourth league loss in a row, but Lam convinced them they could scale mountains and they shocked Toulouse 16-14.

The Racing 92 team which Connacht face in Paris tomorrow is every bit as laden with stars as Toulouse were in 2013 but in many ways they are more battle-hardened after three final defeats in the past five seasons.

And Connacht are heading there on the back of some good league form, with four wins from six outings in the PRO14 and an attacking style of rugby which is easy on the eye and which will try to take the French on in a high tempo game.

The approach may be fraught with danger but Andy Friend is a ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’ type of coach and he will tell them to have a right crack in the surreal indoor surroundings of La Défense Arena in western Paris.

“If I have one bit of apprehension then it is when we get into the fight and if the fight is not going your way can we hold that belief? Because we know we are going to get into a fight,” said Friend.

“There is going to be a period when we feel the might of Racing coming at us and if we can hold strong through that, and we can turn that around and adjust the momentum and they have the might of Connacht coming at them, then it is the team the breaks quickest so

“Every game I ask myself do we have the fight to take this team on and see it through the 80 minutes? But I do believe we do. Am I apprehensive about it? No I’m not. I’ll probably answer that better after the game on Sunday night.”

A positive Covid outbreak in the camp has ruled out four unidentified players and stretches Connacht’s resources, but there is a boost with the experienced Tiernan O’Halloran returning from injury and will start on the bench, with Bundee Aki also being held in reserve.

Eoghan Masterson, who starts in the second row with Ultan Dillane, is joined in the back five by younger brother Sean.

Both Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan are on the bench for a Racing side who have won seven out of ten of their Top14 games this season, with Kurtley Beale starting at full-back for a side with Finn Russell and Teddy Iribaren at half-back.

"They've got quality across the park but we have just said they're humans as well, and we will look to get up in their face, pressurise them,” added Friend. “We talk about attacking space. We've just got to be true to that and make sure we set early in order to see that space and then be good enough to back our skills to go for it. If that's turning them because there is space in the back of the field, then let's do that. If it's putting it through the hands and attacking down the short side, let's do that.”

It's hard to see Connacht becoming the first side to defeat Racing in their €360m in the Heineken Champions Cup, but they have defied the odds before.