Scotland will come gunning for the Irish at ruck time and Ireland will need to match fire with fire
What Andy Farrell needs from Ireland to end year on a high

Ireland will need to win the battle up front if they are to beat the Scots in the Nations Cup play-off. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 08:00
Simon Lewis

PHYSICALITY

The Autumn Nations Cup began with the words, captured by a documentary film crew, of Rassie Erasmus labelling Ireland as softies.

While no-one is buying that assessment, the breakdown has not been Ireland’s strong suit in recent weeks, the contact area dominated yet again by England and less than equitable in the second half against Georgia. Scotland will come gunning for the Irish at ruck time and Ireland will need to match fire with fire, with Andy Farrell sending out his big guns to get the job done.

VARIETY

Ireland’s attack is a work in progress, we all get that, but having played with admirable width at times in the win over Wales three weeks ago, Ireland withdrew into their shell against England a fortnight ago.

And after started brightly against the Georgians it was more of the same frustration in the second half. Ireland need to be less predictable at the line and in contact and put into practice what we’re told they’ve been progressing with on the training field.

EXECUTION

According to attack coach Mike Catt, Ireland have worked hard on developing individual decision-making under pressure but having overcome that obstacle they now have to back those right decisions with effective implementation.

Ireland repeatedly kicked the ball dead against Georgia having exploited the space in behind their defence and they crossed the tryline three times without the reward of a try, either held up or disallowed due to a forward pass. The latter may have been questionable but adds to the coaches’ frustrations that promising play is being compromised by poor execution.

VICTORY

It sounds blindingly obvious but consider the situation if Scotland manage their first win in Dublin in a decade this afternoon.

Following on from defeats in Paris and at Twickenham and a dreadfully lacklustre second-half in beating Georgia, a defeat today will not only be a first home defeat since February 2019 but will make for a pressure-filled build-up to the 2021 Six Nations, starting just nine weeks from now.

