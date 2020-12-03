Dundalk undone by Molde aerial bombardment

Europa League: Molde 3 Dundalk 1

Dundalk will need to pull off something special against Arsenal next week to avoid finishing their Europa League campaign pointless after being outclassed by Molde at the Aker Stadion in Norway last night.

With one eye on Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers, the Louth men made six changes from their 11-0 trashing of Athlone Town on Sunday.

While this meant they were always going to face an uphill struggle it was disappointingly that three headers, from Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Ohi Omoijuanfo, and Martin Ellingsen proved their downfall.

Erling Moe’s side were on top from the off with Sheriff Sinyan having a header cleared off the line by Cameron Dummigan on 12 minutes before another header from the follow up corner was headed just wide by Stian Gregersen.

There was another half chance for Ellingsen when his scuffed effort forced the first save of the night from Gary Rogers on 28 minutes.

Dundalk then made a rare break with Daniel Kelly looking to slip Nathan Oduwa in after a slip at the back but his pass was overhit and the chance went abegging.

That was to prove a key moment as, within a minute, Molde had the lead. Birk Risa’s cross from the right was raced onto by Eikrem who glanced a header past Rogers to the bottom right hand corner.

Molde doubled their lead from another Risa cross on 41 minutes with Ohi Omoijuanfo heading home from close range.

The home side continued to dominate on the restart with Rogers making a number of good saves to deny Omoijuanfo and Fredrik Aursnes but Ellingsen finally killed the game off with a third goal on 67 minutes with another free header from an Eikrem corner.

There was some consolation for Dundalk when Flores pulled a goal back with a screamer to the top corner in the 94th minute.

MOLDE: Linde; Wingo, Gregersen (Hussain 68), Sinyan, Risa; Aursnes (Christensen 79), Eikrem (James 79), Ellingsen; Hestad (Moström 79), Omoijuanfo (Bolly 86), Knudtzon.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon, Hoare, Gartland, Boyle (McEleney 61), Dummigan; Shields (Mountney 68), Flores, Sloggett (Cleary 61); Oduwa (Duffy 61), Kelly (McMillan 73).

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany).