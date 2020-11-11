Dundalk report: Sam Ewing continues winning ways with double delight

Sam Ewing has had a few months to remember, and the talented claimer, who rode his first winner in August at Cork racecourse, brought his career tally to 19 with a double on today’s card in Dundalk.

Ewing, who is based with Ger Lyons, got the ball rolling in the opening race, which he won aboard Irish Poseidon. Formerly trained in Germany, the winner went close on his Irish debut last midweek and Matthew Smith’s recent acquisition made no mistake at the second time of asking, battling well for Ewing to win the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap by half a length.

Ewing doubled up by taking the first division of the punters.Hollywoodbets.com handicap aboard Jackmel, trained by Kevin Smith.

October was a great month for the horse, winning two of his three starts here, and he began November in the best possible fashion.

In front rank throughout, he faced a persistent challenge from Kudbegood but, under another fine ride by Ewing, he held a neck advantage all the way to the line.

Kevin Prendergast has done particularly well with the runners he has brought to Dundalk in recent months and Astadash improved that record when finally got her due reward when winning the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Online Maiden. Chris Hayes brought her through with a late run to win quite readily.

Michael Halford has always done well at this venue and he increased his tally by two when Let Me Pass and Going Global both obliged.

Let Me Pass, having his first run at the track, got off the mark in the first division of the DundalkStadium.com Median Auction Maiden.

The Raven’s Pass colt tracked the leaders early, coasted up to lead inside the final furlong and Mikey Sheehy didn’t have to be hard on him to beat My Minervina, with odds-on favourite Offiah never competitive and finishing in seventh place.

Conor McGovern was in the plate for the second leg of the Halford double, winning the nursery aboard 16-1 chance Going Global. After a promising start, she was well beaten in his next two but clearly found handicap company, off her mark of 70, much more suitable. She won in a manner which suggested she could win again this winter.

Zozimus was sent off the odds-on favourite for the second division of the maiden and Donnacha O’Brien’s horse duly obliged. Placed in four of his seven previous outings, two of which were on this surface, he sported blinkers for the first time on this occasion and they seemed to work a treat. Gavin Ryan asked him to challenge early in the straight and he stretched clear late on to win readily.

There was just a neck between the first four home in the second division of the one-mile handicap, and it was Everyhouronthehour, trained by William Ross and given a strong drive by Tom Madden, who got up in the closing stages to snatch victory, with favourite Jack Berry House grabbing second spot.

Pulse Of Shanghai, a winner here a month ago, followed up in the seven-furlong followed up in the finale, a seven-furlong handicap. Kieran Cotter’s horse broke well and ran on again when challenged to win well for Declan McDonogh.