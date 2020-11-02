Basketball Ireland hoping for January 9th season restart

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 14:25
Colm O’Connor

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O'Byrne hopes to start their league seasons on January 9th.

The plug was pulled on the Super League and Division One campaigns less that 48 hours before tip-off on the back of government advice leading to huge uncertainty over if, and when, the competitions would commence.

However Mr O'Byrne has today revealed that early January is now their target for getting teams back on court. He was speaking as Basketball Ireland welcomed €1.2m in funding for the federation and member clubs from the Irish government, following the distribution of the Sports Resilience Fund by Sport Ireland.

Basketball Ireland will receive €550,000, while basketball clubs across the country have been awarded €600,000. An additional €7,500 has been granted through the Sports Innovation Fund.

O’Byrne said: “This funding is hugely welcomed and is a shot in the arm for our sport. Our priority now is to get our National League’s up and running. Looking at the current downward trend in Covid-19 figures we hope to start our season on January 9th." 

He added that "we shall be working with the government and Sport Ireland to try and ensure this can happen, so our clubs can plan accordingly."

Basketball Ireland chairman Paul McDevitt said: “We really appreciate the financial support provided by the Irish government and Sport Ireland in allocating Basketball Ireland and its clubs with much-needed funding. This injection will help keep the sport and clubs above water in these difficult times.” 

