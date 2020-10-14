Dream very much alive for Ireland U21s despite defeat, manager Jim Crawford insists

Euro U21 qualifier: Italy 2 Ireland 0

Despite failing their Italian job last night, Ireland can still qualify for next year’s U21 Euros by winning next month’s double-header.

The Boys in Green lost their grasp on top spot in Pisa yesterday as goals by Riccardo Sottil and Patrick Cutrone inflicted a second defeat of the campaign.

Italy, despite being understrength due to Covid-19 withdrawals, were full value for their victory but Jim Crawford has turned his attention to the meeting with Iceland at Tallaght Stadium on November 12 and Luxembourg away five days later.

The coach who replaced Stephen Kenny knows what’s required to reach a first-ever major U21 tournament.

Uefa have reserved places at the finals for the best five runners-up across the nine groups.

Following last night’s results, Ireland will be guaranteed one of those berths should they extract six points.

“The players are hurting from losing to Italy but we outlined the task in the dressing-room afterwards,” said Crawford.

“This campaign isn’t over and we’re still in an unbelievable position. I’m certain that our players will be better equipped for the next international window after playing more competitive minutes.”

Sottil, the Fiorentina striker on loan at Cagliari, buried the opener two minutes before the break and the forward drafted in on loan from Wolves to replace him, Cutrone, added the second on 62 minutes.

Apart from Jack Taylor’s early dipping volley which drifted off-target by a yard and a half-chance for Nathan Collins straight after the restart, Ireland’s threat were limited.

The defence were caught-off when Riccardo Sottil slipped inside captain Conor Masterson to find the corner and again when the forward squared for partner Cutrone to add the second.

Crawford added: “After we switched off for a moment to allow them to get inside and behind us to score, the message at half-time was to keep control of the game.

That didn’t happen, and we weren’t as composed on the ball. Tiredness crept in, which is understandable as some of the players haven’t had much game-time recently.

IRELAND: G Bazunu (Rochdale); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), C Masterson (QPR), N Collins (Stoke City), D Leahy (Dundalk); W Smallbone (Southampton), C Coventry (West Ham); J Taylor (Peterborough), C Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich), Z Elbouzedi (Lincoln); M Obafemi (Southampton).

Subs: D Grant (Bohemians) for Taylor, D Mandroiu (Bohemians) for Ronan, J Afolabi (Dundee) for Obafemi (all 75 mins).

ITALY: M Cerofolini (Reggiana); A Vogliacco (Pordenone), A Buongiorno (Torino), L Pirola (Inter Milan); S Birindelli (Pisa), S Tonali (AC Milan), S Ricci (Empoli), S Muratore (Reggiana); G Frabotta (Juventus); P Cutrone (Fiorentina), R Sottil (Cagliari).

Subs: for M Portanova (Juventus) for S Muratore (h/t), G Raspadori (Sassuolo) for Sottil (83 mins), H Cavigliafor (Juventus) for Ricci (88 mins).

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik (Poland).