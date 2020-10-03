Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter

Cork City captain Gearóid Morrissey believes that the club’s current situation will provide a test of character for the players as they seek to avoid relegation.

The Rebel Army are bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, a point behind Finn Harps, going into this evening’s clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross. Morrissey has enjoyed good times with City before the current struggles but he feels that rising to the challenge will stand to the more experienced players.

“For a lot of them, it’s the first time in senior football,” he said.

“They’re just taking it week by week, it’s completely new to a lot of them. We do have a bit of experience too and obviously it’s hard for the guys who know what it’s like on the other side, being on top and challenging.

That’s football and this is the way it goes sometimes. It builds characters and you see who’s going to dig in, who you want to be in the trenches with and who’s going to help you out and get behind each other and try to push on.

“Obviously, the great days might be in the back of your mind but there’s always hard graft involved in getting there. When you do get there eventually, you enjoy it all the more for being in the position we’re in now at the moment.”

City are without a win or a clean sheet in five matches since beating Sligo Rovers 3-0, but Neale Fenn’s side do benefit from having close to a full squad and Morrissey wants to draw upon the memory of the Sligo win.

“The fact that we played so well in that Sligo game, it gives you a bit of belief,” he said.

“It’s not a case that we haven’t done it, we know that it’s in there. It’s just a case of being tuned in and switched on, giving it socks for the week, working hard, listening to everything the gaffer is saying and seeing if we can bring it on to the pitch.”

They come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Harps last week and, even though it was a game they could have won, Morrissey was able to take a positive from the fact they made more goalscoring opportunities than they had previously done.

“You do need to create a lot of chances,” he said.

“Probably in the previous games, we had a few but not enough. I think up in Finn Harps, to be fair, their keeper was exceptional. We created a lot of chances and we could have been three goals up but when you create a chance, you have to be converting.

It’s not good enough anymore to have half-a-chance, you need to be getting them on target and scoring goals. The positive was that we looked more threatening and if we can convert those chances into goals, that’s the key.

There will be a minute’s silence before the game, in honour of Michael Hayes, John Kennedy and Chris Herlihy, whose death was announced yesterday.

Herlihy, a retired bookmaker from Ballinlough, was a founding member of City in 1984 and also gave a lifetime of service to Avondale United, with whom he first became involved in 1972.

Having served as vice-chairman to Jim Hennebry when Cork City were established, Herlihy took over as chairman in June 1987 and was at the helm as the club won its first major silverware, the 1987-88 League Cup. He stepped down in August 1989 but continued to serve as a director for a period after that and remained a supporter of the club up until his death.

As well as football, Herlihy’s other passion was singing and he was a member of an all-male harmony group, The Polyphonics, who won numerous Irish Male Barbershop Chorus titles.

He is survived by his wife Gretchen, daughters Sharon and Gretchen, sister Noreen, grandchildren David, Lee, Seán, Stephen and Alan and great-grandchildren Devon and Hollie.

Avondale United have also postponed all of their games this weekend as a mark of respect.