Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers

We grew up in the Glen on stories of the Rockies rivalry. The older generation would dig up moments and controversies that swung things one way or the other over the decades. But my standout memories are of the players.

I didn’t see much of Ray Cummins, only video. But I saw loads of the two Cashmans. Jim was a beautiful player, Tom was one of the sweetest strikers you’ll ever see.

You watched fellas like Tom growing up, then discovered how ordinary and easygoing and decent and sound they could be. But on the field they were brilliant and would go hard for 60 or 70 minutes.

Later, what struck me most about all the Blackrock boys involved with Cork was how jovial they all came across.

The two Brownes, Wayne Sherlock, Fergal Ryan, Alan Cummins, Brian O’Keeffe. Great characters who brought fun to a camp. That seemed to epitomise Blackrock.

There’s mutual respect there, I suppose, because of all the stories and folklore. Though I have my own sob stories and sorrowful tales of Rockies clashes.

We played them in the semi-final in ‘98 and had them on the ropes. A poor game, ground heavy down the Páirc. We got it back to a point, and Alan Browne, typical of him, got a late goal.

That game was almost a turning point for Blackrock. They made the breakthrough after a long drought in ‘99 and that gave them the encouragement to push on in 2001 and 2002. Maybe if we had turned them over in ‘98…

Thing was, even though the Rockies were a stronger team than us in those early noughties, we could match them. In 2004, we drew with them out of guts and resilience, and a never say die spirit.

Whether it was tradition or history or whatever, we definitely didn't feel inferior to them. And that will be the case almost in reverse now. The Glen are bookies’ favourites tomorrow, they have marquee players. Blackrock don’t have a Patrick Horgan. But they won't have any fear of the Glen. There will be no inferiority complex. That’s not something that will ever be a factor in this fixture.

It’s amazing there hasn’t been a championship meeting since 2008. Up to five or six years ago, both clubs were lamenting how long it has been since the glory days. The Glen broke that by winning in ‘15 and ‘16.

Blackrock are in a similar position now to the Glen around 2013/14, before the breakthrough came. We felt it was coming and they resemble that now, a club trying to burst over that final hurdle.

They’ve been in every county final between U12 and U16. They’ve had players represent Cork underage and senior. They contested the 2017 final, so they are definitely a team on the up.

And they are absolutely gasping for a county.

The lack of meetings hasn’t taken any edge off the rivalry, not at all.

Richie Kelleher, the Glen manager, is my vintage, same as Fergal Ryan on the Blackrock side, ably assisted by John Browne.

As players, they would have had it over us all the time. That could add a small bit of spice on the line. I’d say Richie would love to win a title against a City rival.

But he’ll be well aware too of the steel and determination that exists in their camp, guaranteed with the likes of John and Fergal involved.

They were teak-tough, super players, super Cork players. Fergal was a brilliant captain in 2000 when we won the Munster final. A great leader and Richie would be well aware of that. There will be no bouquets of flowers dished out for 60 minutes, but he’ll treat them with utmost respect and Blackrock will be the same.

Where will it be won? Patrick will obviously be key, though like when I was involved with the setup, you always want to remove some of the dependency on him. Simon Kennefick has been in excellent scoring form — he’s leading scorer from play — and Dean Brosnan has been a brilliant player for the Glen.

But you could argue that Blackrock spread the scoring load wider. With the likes of Alan Connolly, Shane O'Keeffe and John O’Sullivan, it wasn’t a problem when Michael O’Halloran was held by UCC. Tadhg Deasy was a trump card off the bench that day. Do they start him or hold for tired legs? A conundrum for Fergal.

The Glen’s defence has serious pace, which will test those Rockies forwards. There’s two Cork defenders in Rob Downey and Stephen McDonnell. Adam Lynch is lightning, David Dooling goes under the radar but can get out in front all day. Brian Moylan’s legs are aging but he can still sweep and cover space as well as anyone.

But Shane O’Keeffe is very strong in the air, the ball is like a magnet to him. Downey will need to get it to ground fast.

There’s serious talent both ends of the field, but I have a sense midfield could be pivotal tomorrow. Even with all the short puckouts, and playing through the lines and bypassing of them.

Donal Cronin is a warrior, that’s the best way to describe him. When the Glen needed a score the last day, he chipped in. He has youth with him in Adam O’Donovan. They’ll likely face David O’Farrell and Daniel Meaney, whose father Liam was a brilliant Blackrock player too.

Whoever can squeeze an edge here, it might just sway it.

The Glen’s prep is not ideal. They would be used to more knockout games ahead of a final. That showed in the sluggish start in the semi-final. And with total respect to Erin’s Own, if the Rockies get themselves into a six- or seven-point lead, they’ll hardly leave it go.

You could hear the Rockies bench the last day, they were so vocal. The hunger for it was palpable. I’d be fearful for the Glen if they allow them build up a lead.