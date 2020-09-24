Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November

UNBEATEN Katie Taylor will fight again this year in November.

The unified lightweight champion is slated to face Spain's WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez on a Matchroom promoted Sky Sports and DAZN broadcast.

The ten-rounder, Taylor's 17th fight in the pro ranks, will take place on November 14 at a venue to be confirmed.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said that all details would be confirmed shortly ahead of a tricky encounter for the Bray woman.

"Katie Taylor has to fight her WBA mandatory next, which is Gutierrez. That will be on a stand-alone card in November that will be announced shortly," he said. "That card will have three world title fights on it in total."

He added: "I spoke to Katie Taylor about an all women's card. I thought that was a really good idea. Katie Taylor looked at me like she wanted to punch me when I said that. When I started thinking about it, I understand what's she's saying.

"What they're fighting for, away from the world championship, is equality.

"It's not women's boxing and men's boxing – it's boxing."

Undefeated Madrid-native Gutierrez has been mandatory for Taylor's titles since November of last year when she defeated Venezuelan Keren Batiz for the WBA interim title.

The 37-year-old called for the fight in March of last year after she claimed the European title after beating Sam Smith.

"I would like to fight against the greatest, which is Katie Taylor. I would like that very much because she is world-class, said the Spaniard.

"She has a lot of titles, and she is a world champion."

"In women's competition, it is Katie Taylor," added Gutierrez when asked who her hero is. "That is why I want to fight her.

Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon for the second time last month to retain her titles. Amanda Serrano was supposed to take that bout, but the fight fell through.

The London 2012 champion will be expected to meet either Cecilia Braekhus or Jessica McCaskill, who go head-to-head in a rematch later this year, after her outing with the Spaniard.