Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans

Waterford chairman Seán Michael O’Regan has highlighted the importance of "personal responsibility" among supporters in keeping away from games.

As the Déise stage their senior hurling final between Ballygunner and Mount Sion in Walsh Park behind closed doors this Sunday, volunteers marshalling the game will be on their toes to ensure only those on the access list gain entry.

In previous weeks, opportunistic fans have taken to standing on the top of vans on the road outside Fraher Field to watch games.

A cherry picker was used by supporters to watch the intermediate game between Dunhill and Ballygunner at the start of the month.

But O’Regan has highlighted the importance of supporters not putting themselves in harm’s way to take in a game. The advice from Croke Park is for fans to avoid risky behaviour in or around venues that might be dangerous to them or those around them and seek out TV coverage and streams to follow the action.

O’Regan says Walsh Park, which is backed onto by a number of houses, will be well stewarded this weekend. “It’s not just the GAA; if there is an opportunity to watch a game without gaining entry it will be taken. I think it has lessened.

"From a stewarding point of view, we close the gates when everybody is in and then we manage it then inside as best we can. They also have to say no to people on the day too but we have a fabulous band of stewards that have helped us out.

"Usually, it’s a case of stewards making people as comfortable as possible but now it’s keeping people away.

“We’ve enough stewards and it comes down to personal responsibility as well. Different venues can lend to advantages being taken to watch a game. We have partnered with Nemeton and WLR for streaming and that has certainly helped.”

O’Regan feels as sorry for those fervent Ballygunner and Passage club people who are not permitted to attend this weekend’s final. Though this weekend's decider is broadcast live by TG4 the Waterford chief knows the problems which the restrictions have caused.

The stress is really with them with the allocation of tickets. Saying no to a lifelong supporter or volunteer has been difficult for them.

"When the club officials are getting those calls and they have to say no. It is very difficult, it is very stressful and you’ve got good colleagues working in clubs who have to turn down people. Stewards are having to do the same too.

“Overall, we’re managing well. We had the two county senior semi-finals last weekend and thankfully they ran off without a hitch. It was an eerie silence.

There certainly wasn’t the feel of county semi-finals and unfortunately the county final this weekend will likely be something similar.