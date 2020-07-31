Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes

Derry City 0 Sligo Rovers 2

Basement side before the pandemic split, Sligo Rovers bounced back at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last night, putting Derry City to the sword.

Having produced a professional performance to mark their return against a frustrated Derry City, it was the home side who appear to have much work to do over the months ahead.

Happy to move on the offensive at every available opportunity, the Bit O'Red reaped dividends with industrious striker Ronan Coughlan causing no shortage of problems for the home side.

In fact, it was Coughlan who floated his side's first corner kick into the danger area in the 19th minute, which saw centre-back Kyle McFadden head firmly into the Derry net from 10 yards.

On the rare occasion the hosts did threaten during the opening period, Garry Buckley did well to deflect a Walter Figueira shot wide in the 35th minute.

And five minutes before the break, Derry were presented with another chance to restore equality, but Conor McCormack's shot was blocked by a defender and the chance was lost.

Derry's woes were compounded within five minutes of the second half when centre-back Eoin Toal impeded Coughlan inside the penalty with well-placed referee Paul McLaughlin immediately pointing to the spot.

Coughlan dusted himself down and casually stroked the ball low into the corner to double his side's lead.

Delighted with their two-goal cushion, Sligo were happy to control the possession and hit on the break with pace when such opportunities presented themselves.

With the match statistics showing that Derry failed to force Sligo keeper Ed McGinty into a serious save throughout the game, the Candystripes will certainly hope for better days in the season ahead.

In fact, four of their five new signings watched from the terraces as team boss Declan Devine appeared a frustrated figure.

Derry City: Cherrie; McCormick, Toal, Gilchrist (McChrystal, h/t), Coll; Bruna, Clifford (Ferry, 60); Harkin (Malone, 60), Thomson, Mallon; Figueira.

Sligo Rovers: Woone, Buckley (Russell, 73), McFadden, Donelon; Morthams; Cawley, Seymore; De Vries, Coughlan, Devers (Collins, 80).

Referee: P McLaughin (Monaghan)