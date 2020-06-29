Daniel Kinahan 'stepping back from boxing' amid international scrutiny

Daniel Kinahan has been named in the High Court as a senior figure in an international drug and arms smuggling cartel. Picture Collins Dublin

Daniel Kinahan's involvement in the high-profile Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua world heavyweight title fight has been thrown into doubt amid reports he has stepped away from the sport.

Kinahan had been credited with playing a key role in setting up the lucrative super-fight by Fury and promoter Bob Arum but that profile has drawn international attention to his alleged links to organised crime.

Kinahan has been named in the High Court as a senior figure in an international drug and arms smuggling cartel, which has been implicated in 18 murders here and in Spain over the last five years.

MTK Marbella, the gym co-founded by Kinahan, has now announced it will be closing its doors permanently, while Arum said Fury's team had cut ties with Kinahan in fight negotiations.

His role as "special advisor" to a sports company owned by the Bahraini royal family, announced last month, has also been terminated.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has made contact with UAE authorities, where Kinahan resides, about his activities.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen told The Athletic of Kinahan's boxing hiatus while noting he has no previous convictions.

“Daniel’s going to be taking time away from the sport to focus on other interests and hopefully this will put a stop to the negative press from Ireland that’s based entirely on hearsay.

“And it’s unfortunate for his fighters that he’s taking this step back. But I respect his personal decision. He wants to do what’s right for the sport, he loves the fighters.”

“This is welcome, if true,” tweeted Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who had spoken out against Kinahan's "whitewashing attempt".

“Kinahan cannot be allowed have any role in boxing at any level, public or private.”