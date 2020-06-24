Tyson Fury has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan, says Bob Arum

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan, according to reports in a British newspaper this morning.

The Telegraph is reporting that Fury has made the move just weeks after Kinahan was credited by the British boxer with having a key role in brokering a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan was working alongside the two-time world heavyweight champion as an advisor but promoter Bob Arum told the British newspaper that they were no longer working together.

“Over the weekend I’ve had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury and what we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future,” said Arum.

“Whether it’s for Joshua or Wilder or anybody else. We’ve informed Eddie Hearn about that. He knows where to go for the negotiations. Tyson and I have had long negotiations about it. That’s the way it’s going to be.”

Arum added: "This will eliminate a lot of confusion. We’ve talked with Dan [Kinahan], who Tyson and I both love and admire and respect, and he understands that it’s best the negotiations on Tyson’s side be handled that way.

“Both Tyson and I have each discussed this with Dan and he is amenable and satisfied and wished us luck. He only wants the best for Tyson Fury.”

Fury beat Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC heavyweight title and another bout against Wilder, as well as the fight against Joshua are on the cards for 2021 - with Kinahan initially expected to play a big role in organising the fights.

Earlier this month, the Taoiseach said he believed it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have

"It’s not a decision for me, but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this," Leo Varadkar said at the time.

"Maybe they don’t know the facts or they don’t know the truth. But they need to know them, and I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."