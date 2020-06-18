Boost for Cork's Olympic athletes as CIT track to reopen

It's welcome news for Irish racewalkers David Kenny, left, and Brendan Boyce, right, pictured with coach Rob Heffernan at Fota Island. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The athletics track at Cork Institute of Technology will reopen on Monday, June 29.

The reopening will come as welcome news for Ireland’s Cork-based Olympic athletes who have not set foot on a track since mid-March despite tracks being permitted to reopen from Monday, May 18.

Frustration had been widespread among local athletes in recent weeks that Cork’s two tracks - CIT and UCC - remained shut while athletes in other parts of the country have enjoyed access to their facility since mid-May.

A statement released by CIT to the Irish Examiner said the track will reopen on Monday, June 29, “to coincide with Phase 3 of the Guidelines as set down by Government”.

“Athletes, coaches, and clubs are asked to fully adhere to the guidelines as laid down by Athletics Ireland, this includes maintaining social distancing during training at all times, carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer, as well as adhering to all protocols.”

It will be the end of July, at the earliest, before the track at UCC’s Mardyke Arena reopens to the public. It is expected that the UCC track will reopen at the same time as the wider sports campus at the Mardyke.