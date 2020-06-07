Old Crescent's Covid-19 Safety Officer on the role volunteers must now play in sports clubs

Covid Supervisors and Covid Safety officers will become the most important people in sports clubs around the country.
Old Crescent's Covid-19 Safety Officer on the role volunteers must now play in sports clubs
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 20:40 PM

In the weeks ahead, Covid Supervisors and Covid Safety officers will become the most important people in sports clubs around the country.

But what exactly will be expected in such roles? Today’s podcast guest is well placed to help us answer some of those questions.

Sean Madigan is Managing Director of SM Safety Ltd and has over 20 years’ experience in various disciplines of health & safety along with project management.

Last week Sean was appointed as Old Crescent RFC’s Club Safety Officer and he joined Colm O’Connor to offer an insight into the position and advise clubs on how they should approach the re-opening of grounds and facilities.

