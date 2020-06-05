Dalo & Quirke Podcast: A landmark day for the country and GAA, but many questions still to answer

Anthony Daly and Mike Quirke discuss the GAA's roadmap for a safe return to play with Colm O'Connor.
Anthony Daly and Mike Quirke discuss the GAA's roadmap for a safe return to play with Colm O'Connor.
10 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 9:00 AM