Check out these stunning shots from the World Sports Photography Awards

The inaugural World Sports Photography Awards has announced its first-ever collection of finalists with a stunning selection of images encapsulating the emotion, power, athleticism, and drama of sport.
More than 20 sports including soccer, American football, rugby, athletics, Formula 1, tennis, cycling, ice hockey, swimming, and boxing are featured in the breath-taking series of photographs.
The images represent the work of over 100 sports photographers from around the world who have expertly 'captured the moment' in the frenetic arena of sport. As well shots including global stars, several of the photographs feature stunning shots of stadia, candid behind the scenes glimpses, and engaging shots of supporters and fans.
Here's a selection of the finalists:
