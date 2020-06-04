Check out these stunning shots from the World Sports Photography Awards

GET SOME REST: André Pereira after the European Cross-County Championships in Lisbon. Filipe Amorim / Global Imagens

The inaugural World Sports Photography Awards has announced its first-ever collection of finalists with a stunning selection of images encapsulating the emotion, power, athleticism, and drama of sport.

More than 20 sports including soccer, American football, rugby, athletics, Formula 1, tennis, cycling, ice hockey, swimming, and boxing are featured in the breath-taking series of photographs.

The images represent the work of over 100 sports photographers from around the world who have expertly 'captured the moment' in the frenetic arena of sport. As well shots including global stars, several of the photographs feature stunning shots of stadia, candid behind the scenes glimpses, and engaging shots of supporters and fans.

Here's a selection of the finalists:

MUD MUG: Covered in mud, offensive guard Mike Person of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after making a tackle. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

BREAK DANCE: Remy Gardner, Onexox TKKR Sag Team, crashes during free practice for the 2019 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

OCTOPUS: Women's Team Sprint at the Polish Championships in Tomaszow Mazowiecki. Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz

The Rod Laver Arena at sunset during the third round match between Alex De Minaur and Rafael Nadal during day five of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

REDEMPTION PUNCH: Anthony Joshua punches Andy Ruiz Jr during their World Heavyweight Title Fight in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

World Champion Trials bike rider Jack Field of Australia performs the highest backflip on a motorcycle ever recorded on the roof of Melbourne's Eureka Tower. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Russia's Mikhail Dovgalyuk competes in the final of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay event at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

HIGH JUMP HEROICS: Priscilla Frederick of Antigua competes in Women's High Jump Final at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

WHAT'S THE SCORE: Scoreboard attendants during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India. -Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images-

