Single Aussie Rules players seek clarity on 'bonk ban'

Aussie Rules players are seeking clarity on what media have dubbed a 'bonk ban'.

A league document outlined that players must "act responsibly" in regards to their sexual behaviour, with casual relationships and hook-ups under scrutiny.

The return to play protocols, released ahead of the AFL's June 11 restart date, prohibit visitors other than their partner, or a friend or family member providing care for their wellbeing.

"You can’t have people around to your place unless you’re in an intimate relationship with them," St Kilda midfielder Jack Billings told local radio station SEN on Tuesday.

"So a few of our players are trying to specify what that actually means and get some clarity around it.

"I'm fortunate, I've got Sarah, my partner, living with me," he added, "but my housemate is single, so he's a bit unsure of what the next few weeks and months might look like."

Players have undergone education sessions on the protocols and clubs must appoint a compliance manager to uphold the rules.

"I’ve got a little baby at home and I’ve got a wife — so lucky for me," said Melbourne Demons defender Jake Lever, "but the single boys, there has been a few murmurs around that they’re really disappointed.

"But there are 1,300 people, or close to it, who are going to be in contact with all the players and the players included in that, so I think it's really important we follow these rules."

The message to players is to "calm down a bit and just keep the visitors down to a minimum," Collingwood Magpies president Eddie McGuire told local radio station Triple M.

"There’s no point going through this if randoms are coming from everywhere."