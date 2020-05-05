Basketball playing it safe with delayed November start for league

Basketball Ireland was the first Irish sport to draw a line under its sporting activities when the coronavirus crisis materialised and the body has shown similar caution and realism now in pushing the start of the Men's Superleague back by over a month.

The usual starting slot of early October would appear to have been suitable given the recent government road map to re-open the country suggested that sports, including those with close physical contact, could be played in front of a set number of spectators by August 10.

However, the road map has also been described as a flexible document and progress is not likely to be linear. Basketball Ireland's Men's National Competitions Committee (MNCC), has taken the view that much remains unknown going forward – and they have planned accordingly.

Bernard O'Byrne, CEO of Basketball Ireland and chairperson of the MNCC, said that while the Women's National League Committee may not be as far advanced in their planning for return-to-play, they were working along similar lines and sharing information.

“No matter what the sport, if there is anyone who says they know what is going to happen they are spoofing,” he explained. “It's an evolving situation and we went for November for a starting slot as it gives a bit of breathing space from August in case there are any hiccups or setbacks.

“Basketball can be played outdoors in the summer, when it suits 3x3 particularly, but that indoor element, which has always been an advantage to us with the climate, could now be a negative. We will be positive. If part of the season has to be played behind closed doors then so be it.”

The new league dates are just one of the details included in a 'Pathway to Resumption' plan which includes the request for new emergency powers, akin to those introduced by the GAA, which will allow the MNCC make operational changes and allow the leagues to function properly.

O'Byrne was keen to stress that these powers would not include eligibility matters, over which there has been some controversy lately, but might involve decisions on the minimum number of players allowed on the bench, dates by which signings are allowed and venue protocols.

These powers would end with the 2020/21 season.

Another step that seems sure to be taken is the switch to a league conference structure.

“It's not a step into the unknown,” said O'Byrne. “We had conferences before down the years so this is very much back to basics. It makes a lot of sense, it will bring down travel costs and it will help on the health and safety side as people will be travelling for shorter times and distances.”

Financial concerns inform much of the thought process.

The committee suggests a reduction of up to 30% on league fees and fines to be paid by clubs while referees, commissioners and table officials will be asked to accept reduced cost and travel expenses or a one-off payment at a significantly reduced rate.

The MNCC has already written to the NGB's board requesting financial assistance either from Basketball Ireland or the government. The reality is that only the government is in a position to provide anything like the funds needed at this stage.

The committee is open to any suggestions surrounding the traditional cup final weekend, including the idea of having the semi-finals and deciders on the same weekend, while a proposed game streaming service is being targeted as a means of generating some new income.

A streaming plan was already on the table before the crisis started. The intention is that Basketball Ireland will investigate any wifi issues in venues and provide a central plan and facilities but it will be up to the clubs themselves to operate it, and sell it, for games.

Whatever the success of this venture, basketball clubs will be operating in far less forgiving climes by the time they return to business.

“Nearly all the clubs, when they start back towards the National Leagues, are expecting sponsors to pull back or, in the worst case scenarios, pull out altogether but people are innovative,” said O'Byrne. “The first thing we can do is cut back on costs.

“People will rally around, especially in a community sport like basketball.”