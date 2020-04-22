England cricketer wonders whether the bug he caught in South Africa in December was coronavirus

But now World Cup winner is looking forward.
England cricketer wonders whether the bug he caught in South Africa in December was coronavirus
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 23:37 PM
Press Association

Chris Woakes admitted he has wondered whether the bug that blighted England&rsquo;s early part of the tour to South Africa last winter and left him confined to his hotel room for a few days was coronavirus.

Flu-like symptoms and gastroenteritis swept through the tourists&rsquo; camp and one of the afflicted was Woakes, who missed the St Stephen's Day Test at Centurion and was isolated in an effort to prevent the spread of infection.

A bug swept through the England camp in the early part of their South Africa tour (Mike Egerton/PA)
A bug swept through the England camp in the early part of their South Africa tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

No England player has been tested for the disease and Woakes pointed out his symptoms would indicate more of a stomach upset. Nevertheless, that has not stopped him from reflecting on the issue.

He said: &ldquo;You do look back on it and kind of wonder I suppose. Obviously, we have no idea whether it was or it wasn&rsquo;t. But my symptoms during that time &ndash; and I was stuck in that room for nearly a week &ndash; were more gastro.

&ldquo;There were flu-type symptoms in there as well &ndash; whether that was down to dehydration and that side of things I&rsquo;m not sure. Listening to the other guys, their symptoms were relatively similar. So who knows? Potentially.

&ldquo;At the same time, it would be wrong for us to sit here and say we definitely had it because the symptoms being suggested regarding coronavirus seem to be more with the cough.

&ldquo;There are obviously fever-like symptoms as well so it&rsquo;s a tricky one. But of course, it has crossed your mind.&rdquo;

The global pandemic has led to a shutdown of cricket in this country until at least May 28 and further delays seem highly likely.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
sportcricket2023 world cupchris woakescoronavirus

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices