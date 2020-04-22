England cricketer wonders whether the bug he caught in South Africa in December was coronavirus

Chris Woakes admitted he has wondered whether the bug that blighted England’s early part of the tour to South Africa last winter and left him confined to his hotel room for a few days was coronavirus.

Flu-like symptoms and gastroenteritis swept through the tourists’ camp and one of the afflicted was Woakes, who missed the St Stephen's Day Test at Centurion and was isolated in an effort to prevent the spread of infection.

A bug swept through the England camp in the early part of their South Africa tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

No England player has been tested for the disease and Woakes pointed out his symptoms would indicate more of a stomach upset. Nevertheless, that has not stopped him from reflecting on the issue.

He said: “You do look back on it and kind of wonder I suppose. Obviously, we have no idea whether it was or it wasn’t. But my symptoms during that time – and I was stuck in that room for nearly a week – were more gastro.

“There were flu-type symptoms in there as well – whether that was down to dehydration and that side of things I’m not sure. Listening to the other guys, their symptoms were relatively similar. So who knows? Potentially.

“At the same time, it would be wrong for us to sit here and say we definitely had it because the symptoms being suggested regarding coronavirus seem to be more with the cough.

“There are obviously fever-like symptoms as well so it’s a tricky one. But of course, it has crossed your mind.”

The global pandemic has led to a shutdown of cricket in this country until at least May 28 and further delays seem highly likely.