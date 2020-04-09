LeBron James won’t have ‘closure’ unless season is finished

LeBron James says he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.
LeBron James won’t have ‘closure’ unless season is finished
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 09:48 AM
Press Association

LeBron James says he won’t be able to enjoy “closure” on the Los Angeles Lakers’ superb season if it is unable to be completed.

The Lakers were in stunning form throughout the season that was halted by coronavirus on March 11.

With 19 games until the play-offs, the club had easily the best win-loss record in the Western Conference, at 49-14.

They led the second-placed LA Clippers by 5-1/2 games and were steaming towards their first play-off appearance since 2013.

In a conference call with reporters, James said while he could be proud of the Lakers’ performances this season, he would still feel less than fulfilled if the season can not be completed.

“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

“(But) I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season.”

James said he did not think the Lakers would gel as well or as quickly as they did this season, “just having so many new pieces (and) bringing in Anthony (Davis)” from New Orleans.

“I thought it would take us a lot longer than it did, but I was wrong,” James said. “I was very wrong about that.”

James said he had been spending his time at home during the coronavirus outbreak playing basketball with his teenage sons, enjoying time with his young daughter, and binge-watching Netflix hit Tiger King with his wife.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week he did not expect the league to be able to make any decisions about its immediate future until at least May.

More in this section

The Memorial Tournament - Round One Tiger Woods gets history bid off to a flyer in star-studded field
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
sportcoronavirusbasketballnbalebron jamescovid-19

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices