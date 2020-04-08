Flame for Tokyo Olympics removed from public view in Japan

The Tokyo Olympic flame has been taken off public display in Japan.
Flame for Tokyo Olympics removed from public view in Japan
Japanese people gather to look at the Olympic flame last month
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 11:58 AM
Press Association

The Tokyo Olympic flame has been taken off public display in Japan.

It is not clear when it will reappear again or where.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 26.

After the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay were postponed until next year, the flame was put on display in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

It was removed after prime minister Shinzo Abe issued a state-of-emergency order to combat the coronavirus.

Tokyo organisers are expected to keep the flame for the short-term.

The flame is expected to be used by the International Olympic Committee in 2021 as a symbol of the fight against the pandemic.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Nedney kicks Titans to win
sportcoronavirustokyoolympic flameolympicscovid-19

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices