Basketball: European Championship due to take place in Limerick postponed

The 2020 Men's Basketball European Championship for Small Countries, scheduled for the University of Limerick from June 30 to July 5, has been postponed.

The event has been provisionally rescheduled for 2021.

The women’s championship, set to be hosted by Cyprus, will also be put back, it was confirmed at a meeting of FIBA Europe in Cologne today.

Ireland and Cyprus will retain hosting rights for the provisional 2021 Championships should they wish to do so.

All FIBA Youth European Championships for 2020 have also been cancelled.

Ireland was due to compete in both the men’s and women’s FIBA European Championships at U16, U18, U20 and Small Countries levels this summer.

Speaking about the news, CEO of Basketball Ireland and FIBA Europe Board member, Bernard O’Byrne stated: “While these decisions were predictable, it is still very disappointing that they had to be made.

The health and well-being of players, parents and supporters was the priority at all times.

"In relation to the youth teams that we had hoped to send to this year's Championships, I would hope that we can do something later in the year to ease their disappointment.

"We will consult everybody on this in the coming weeks through consultation with the Elite Performance Committee (EPC) at Basketball Ireland.”