Cork City Sports cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

This year’s Cork City Sports athletics meet has been cancelled.

The annual event at the CIT track was scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, but the organising committee today announced that the 69th edition of the Cork City Sports has been deferred until the summer of 2021.

“Due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus, the Cork City Sports committee has made the decision to postpone the 2020 International Sports meet, which was due to be held in the CIT arena on Tuesday, July 7, until July 2021. Given the unprecedented developments around the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee believes that this is the correct decision under difficult circumstances,” read their statement.

Cork City Sports chairman Tony O’Connell said: “The decision was taken to protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.”

Meet Director Joe Hartnett added: “We were very much looking forward to this year’s meet, but the priority has to be to keep participants and spectators safe. We had a spectacular event in 2019 and we are in no doubt that 2021 will be the best yet."

The exact date for 2021 BAM Cork City Sports meet will be confirmed in due course.