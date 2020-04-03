Government pledges 'vital supports' to help sport in Ireland survive pandemic

Sports Minister Brendan Griffin met sporting representatives to stress the government’s commitment to a range of vital supports which is helping "sport in Ireland to survive” during the current crisis.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin hosted an online meeting with representatives of the sporting sector such as Philip Browne, CEO of the IRFU; Ciaran Gallagher, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland, CEO; Sarah Keane, CEO of Swim Ireland; Chris Kitchen, CEO of Triathlon Ireland; Miriam Malone, CEO of Paralympics Ireland; Matt McKerrow, CEO of Cycling Ireland, Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Gary Owens, CEO of the FAI; Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland; Tom Ryan, director-general of the GAA; John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland, and Paul McDermott of Sport Ireland.

“With no fixtures taking place and major events being postponed, every sport has been brought to a halt. The Government is so appreciative of what sport has done for the country at this time, including making facilities available as well as sports club members looking out for vulnerable people in our communities," Minister Griffin said.

"The Government’s range of vital supports is helping sport in Ireland to survive and we will continue to maintain a constant dialogue with the sector during this rapidly evolving situation."

One of the organisations which may need aid in recovering is the GAA. Its director-general, Tom Ryan, revealed it is “€60m at risk” if its games are cancelled.

“There are great costs being paid by people,” Mr Ryan told the Sport For Business website.

“But I suppose we do have a responsibility to make sure that the place is fit for purpose and able to get going again when the opportunity permits so we have to be very careful with how we navigate ourselves through the next few months.

“It’s already having a really serious impact on things. Central Council-wise, there’s probably about €60m at risk.

“All we have is matches. That’s all we have. We don’t have an international organisation that can come to our aid. Everything that we generate is generated pretty much on the island of Ireland and it’s all generated within probably a two or three-month period of the year which is the period that could be lost to us so income-wise, yeah, we’ll suffer.”