Irish sporting chiefs meet Minister over coronavirus impact

Heads of Irish sporting bodies have held a virtual meeting with the Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Top executives from the GAA, FAI, IRFU, and Sport Ireland were included on the call.

“Through my ongoing engagements with the sporting sector, I am acutely aware of how Irish sport is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Griffin said in a statement.

“The resilience and commitment of the people who organise and run sport in Ireland has been very evident during this crisis. I greatly appreciate that, like so many other sectors, sport in Ireland is determined to play its part in these testing times.

“With no fixtures taking place and major events being postponed, every sport has been brought to a halt. The Government is so appreciative of what sport has done for the country at this time, including making facilities available as well as sports club members looking out for vulnerable people in our communities. All those who love sport are missing their normal pursuits and this is very difficult for sports people at every level.

“We are all are united in the aim of ensuring that the sector will recover when sport returns. The Government’s range of vital supports is helping sport in Ireland to survive and we will continue to maintain a constant dialogue with the sector during this rapidly evolving situation.

“The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted just how important sport is to the Irish people and I know that sport will have an enormous role in helping Ireland return to normality when we get through this situation.”

The full list of sports sector representatives on the call was as follows: Philip Browne (IRFU, CEO), Ciaran Gallagher (Gymnastics Ireland, CEO), Sarah Keane (Swim Ireland, CEO), Chris Kitchen (Triathlon Ireland, CEO), Miriam Malone (Paralympics Ireland, CEO), Matt McKerrow (Cycling Ireland, CEO), Mary O’Connor (Federation of Irish Sport), Gary Owens (FAI, interim CEO), Peter Sherrard (Olympic Federation of Ireland, CEO), Tom Ryan (GAA, director general), John Treacy (Sport Ireland, CEO), Paul McDermott (Sport Ireland).