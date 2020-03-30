Now you rank the top Irish sporting nicknames

Larry Ryan chose his top 100 iconic Irish sports nicknames. Now have your say.
Now you rank the top Irish sporting nicknames
Mon, 30 Mar, 2020 - 21:11

Larry Ryan chose his top 100 iconic Irish sports nicknames. Now have your say.

There were some ground rules. Nicknames derived from names were disqualified. So no Keano, no Duffer, no Ringy, Dalo or Goldie, no Paulie or Drico or Gaillimh, or indeed 95% of rugby nicknames. Even Rog and JBM fall foul.

And we decided to keep the list largely contemporary, as many of the magnificent 20th century nicknames have faded from the collective memory, such as Donal ‘Duck’ Whelan, Dick 'Droog' Walsh, Patrick 'Wedger' Meagher, William 'Billex' Moloney, Ned 'Sailor' Grey. And even Paddy 'Hitler' Healy.

But of the 100 or so names listed, now you can vote for your favourite. We'll keep the poll open for the rest of the week.

And if there's a glaring omission, let us know now on Twitter at @examinersport

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
sportperson: larry ryanperson: keanoperson: dufferperson: ringyperson: daloperson: goldieperson: paulieperson: dricoperson: gaillimhperson: rogperson: jbmperson: donal ‘duck’ whelanperson: dick 'droog' walshperson: patrick 'wedger' meagherperson: william 'billex' moloneyperson: ned 'sailor' greyperson: paddy 'hitler' healyorganisation: examinersport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices