Now you rank the top Irish sporting nicknames

Larry Ryan chose his top 100 iconic Irish sports nicknames. Now have your say.

There were some ground rules. Nicknames derived from names were disqualified. So no Keano, no Duffer, no Ringy, Dalo or Goldie, no Paulie or Drico or Gaillimh, or indeed 95% of rugby nicknames. Even Rog and JBM fall foul.

And we decided to keep the list largely contemporary, as many of the magnificent 20th century nicknames have faded from the collective memory, such as Donal ‘Duck’ Whelan, Dick 'Droog' Walsh, Patrick 'Wedger' Meagher, William 'Billex' Moloney, Ned 'Sailor' Grey. And even Paddy 'Hitler' Healy.

But of the 100 or so names listed, now you can vote for your favourite. We'll keep the poll open for the rest of the week.

