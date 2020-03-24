Rowers following safety protocols as Olympic preparations continue at Inniscarra

Rowing Ireland chiefs insist their high-performance athletes are following all safety protocols as they continue to train and prepare for the 2020 Olympics.

Though the National Rowing Centre is closed to the public, the country’s elite rowers and coaches continue to utilise the facility on a daily basis.

Though doubts remain over whether the Olympics will be held in July, the athletes continue to prepare as if the Games are certain to proceed.

But Rowing Ireland officials stress that this is being done in full compliance with the guidelines set down by the Institute of Sport, HSE, and the Government.

A spokesperson said that high-performance athletes are living together so they are fully isolated and able to train together. They, therefore, are complying to the guidelines set down for ‘a family’.

The athletes have been following these guidelines for the last number of weeks and for their own health and in line with preparations, they have been told to restrict all public and family meetings.

It also emerged that the lightweight athletes are in isolation in Skibbereen due to their training camp in Seville earlier this month.

They will link up with the other athletes shortly once the isolation period has ended.

The spokesperson added: “We are having constant meetings with the athletes around hygiene, safety, and recognising the symptoms and what to do if concerned. The athlete’s welfare is Rowing Ireland’s priority, and we are taking every step to ensure they can train and prepare for the 2020 Olympics in a safe environment.”