Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland

Athletics Ireland has implored running groups to respect social distancing guidelines.

An Athletics Ireland statement released this afternoon said: "It has come to our attention that a small number of running groups are not respecting the extremely important HSE advice in regard to maintaining a social distance of at least two metres between individuals".

The statement continued: "During this unprecedented period, the health of the nation is at stake and we direct all athletes and coaches under the auspices of Athletics Ireland to respect the expert advice of our health professionals."

