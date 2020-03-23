Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland

Athletics Ireland has implored running groups to respect social distancing guidelines.

Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland
Mon, 23 Mar, 2020 - 15:02
Eoghan Cormican

Athletics Ireland has implored running groups to respect social distancing guidelines.

An Athletics Ireland statement released this afternoon said: "It has come to our attention that a small number of running groups are not respecting the extremely important HSE advice in regard to maintaining a social distance of at least two metres between individuals".

The statement continued: "During this unprecedented period, the health of the nation is at stake and we direct all athletes and coaches under the auspices of Athletics Ireland to respect the expert advice of our health professionals."

[snippet1]987600[/snippet1]

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportathleticsorganisation: athletics ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices