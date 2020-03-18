Russian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place today

Some sporting action is still taking place around the world despite the havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some events which were able to take place on Wednesday.

Football

Malachi Ohawuma’s double helped Rivers United to maintain their challenge for the Nigeria Professional Football League title with a 3-0 win over Warri Wolves.

However, leaders Plateau United were in no mood to allow their advantage to slip as Ibrahim Mustapha matched Ohawuma’s feat with a 16th-minute penalty and a second goal nine minutes later to secure a 2-1 home victory against Kwara.

In Singapore’s Premier League, Tampines Rovers launched a late blitz to ensure they sat at the top of the table when the final whistle sounded in their clash with Lion City Sailors.

Boris Kopitovic, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Jordan Webb and Shah Shahiran all struck inside the last half-hour to claim the points in a behind-closed doors encounter.

There was basketball action in Russia and Turkey (Simon Cooper/PA)

MBA Moscow needed overtime to snatch a 107-105 Russian Super League victory over Yekaterinburg after the sides were tied at 89-89 at the buzzer.

There were no such problems for Rodniki Izhevsk, who trounced University-Ugra 107-73, Spartak Primorie, 112-94 winners against Burevestnik Jaroslav and Vostok 65, who beat St Petersburg 94-77 with all four games taking place behind closed doors.

Ice hockey was still taking place in Belarus and Russia (OIS/IOC/PA)

Artyom Levsha’s overtime winner saw Neman Grodno level their Belarus Extraleague play-off semi-final series against Soligorsk at 2-2.

They led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second, but eventually edged to a 4-3 win.

In Russia, Tverishi scored twice in each of the first two periods to lay the foundation for a 5-3 victory over GUOR Kareliya.