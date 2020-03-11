Here's the state of play so far as coronavirus hits more sporting fixtures

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal is the latest game to be been postponed as a “precautionary measure” over coronavirus fears.

Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who announced on Tuesday that he had contracted the virus, met Arsenal staff and players during the February 27 Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Here is how the Covid-19 outbreak has affected other sports fixtures so far:

GAA

The GAA has yet to reschedule any games due to the Coronavirus issue though with major sports events around Europe already affected and the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dublin, there are fears for the GAA’s fixture list.

The GAA said it is continually monitoring the situation, but this weekend's Allianz League quarter-finals are due to take place as planned.

A GAA spokesperson said: "We continue to take our lead from the HSE who have advised that there is no need to alter our scheduling at this time."

Today, a GAA club in Meath confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, while Belfast’s St Gall’s GAA club confirmed on Monday that one of its members has contracted coronavirus.

Rugby Union

The France v Ireland and Italy v England games in the final round of the Guinness Six Nations have been postponed, with Wales v Scotland the only game due to go ahead as scheduled.

PRO 14 matches involving Italian sides Benetton and Zebre have been postponed, but the organisers of rugby union’s European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions have said the quarter-final ties scheduled for April 3-5 are still set to go ahead.

Racing

The Cheltenham Festival will go ahead as planned.

Racegoers planning to attend this week’s festival have been told not to if they have any of the symptoms of coronavirus or they have been to or transited through the high-risk countries, or been in contact with anyone that has, in the last 14 days.

International soccer

On the international soccer front, this afternoon’s Women’s European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and the Republic of Ireland, in Budva, will be played behind closed doors.

The FAI said: “The Group I game will still go ahead as planned, with kick-off set for 3pm Irish time, but the decision has been made to close the stadium to members of the general public.”

The clash will be televised live on RTÉ 2 with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Also, the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava on March 26 will be played behind closed doors.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina federation has confirmed ticket sales for this month’s Euro 2020 play-off match with Northern Ireland, which were set to go on sale on Wednesday, have been suspended.

England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley on March 27 is set to go ahead as normal, but Italy’s match against Germany in Nuremberg four days later will be played behind closed doors.

France will also play this month’s friendlies at home to Ukraine and Finland without spectators.

World players’ union FIFPRO has called on competition organisers across the globe to take “transparent, reasonable and consistent” decisions based on government advice in relation to the outbreak.

“Professional footballers, like other workers, are concerned about themselves and their families and friends being exposed to the coronavirus during their daily lives,” the statement read.

“For players, their exposure could come during travel, training and match days. Any actions relating to these activities must be co-ordinated in close co-operation with players and their unions.

“We ask that employers and competition organisers respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures including suspending training or competitions. We support the players and their associations who have requested a suspension or postponement of football activities in their countries or regions.”

FIFPRO also called on the football industry to consider “extraordinary solidarity payments” for clubs impacted by postponements or matches being played behind closed doors.

Premier League

The Premier League issued a statement in the early hours of this morning confirming the postponement of Manchester City’s game with Arsenal.

It read: “Tonight’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement yesterday that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19.

“Thirteen days ago, Olympiakos played at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club’s owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation.

“The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s game will be rearranged.

“We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

“All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches.”

Arsenal, who earlier on Tuesday told the PA news agency none of its personnel who had met Marinakis had reported symptoms, said “a number of players” were self-isolating until Friday and would have been unavailable for Wednesday night’s game, triggering the Premier League’s decision to postpone.

“We have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the (Government) guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago.

“As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.”

Arsenal’s trip to Brighton on Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned. The PA news agency understands Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not one of those in self-isolation, while Gunners players who did not come into close contact with Marinakis are expected to train tomorrow and those in isolation will join in on Friday if clear.

The PA news agency understands West Ham, who played Arsenal on Saturday, are also continuing to adhere to the guidelines. The Hammers face Wolves at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Europa League

Olympiacos, meanwhile, say none of their players or staff have tested positive for the virus.

A club statement read: “Olympiacos FC informs that after the necessary medical examinations of all members of the football department, managers and staff, the tests came out all negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

The Greek side face Wolves in the Europa League behind closed doors in Athens tonight, although the Premier League club are angry that UEFA denied their appeal to postpone the tie.

“Our position is that the trip poses unnecessary risks to our players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times,” a Wolves statement read, adding the club was also concerned for their opponents’ mental and physical wellbeing.

🔴Breaking news: #ASRoma will not travel to Spain for the @EuropaLeague match against @SevillaFC_ENG after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon. pic.twitter.com/vnVmJLkeRC — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 11, 2020

The Wolves-Olympiacos match is one of many European ties that will take place without spectators.

Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 first leg at Austrian side LASK on Thursday and the second leg of Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 clash away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, March 18 are among them.

Club statement | Olympiacos fixturehttps://t.co/oBZycX5rU7 — Wolves (@Wolves) March 10, 2020

So too the second leg of Rangers’ Europa League tie at Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, March 19.

English Football League

Despite Marinakis’ diagnosis and his position at Forest, the English Football League says there is no immediate plans to postpone any fixtures.

A Forest statement said Marinakis had shown no symptoms when in Nottingham last week, during which time he attended the club’s home game against Millwall on Friday night and reportedly met with the first-team squad.

Confirming matches across its three divisions would continue as normal for the time being, an EFL statement said: “The League is in dialogue to fully ascertain the set of circumstances that existed when Mr Marinakis visited (Forest) last week and in conjunction with the club will make a determination on what measures are to be taken – if any – when full details are known.”

League One club Portsmouth, who played Arsenal in the FA Cup nine days ago, say they are awaiting further advice.

A club spokesman said: “We are in contact with our governing bodies and await further instructions from them. Until then, we will continue to follow government guidelines and adhere to their advice.”

Gary Neville, co-owner of League Two club Salford, said on Tuesday that the EFL season should be delayed rather than matches continuing behind closed doors “to protect the revenues for clubs that require this income to survive”.

The EFL is currently continuing as normal based on the latest government advice.

European Leagues

At least the next two rounds of LaLiga matches will be played without fans while games across the French leagues will be played behind closed doors until April 15, as will the 25th round of fixtures in Portugal’s top-two leagues.

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT! 🚨



LaLiga will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks.



📝 https://t.co/EpMayLcfrn pic.twitter.com/LHjhXt2e05 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 10, 2020

Italy’s Serie A was one of the first leagues to be suspended following the outbreak.

The Italian Football Federation admitted the season may not be completed, which would leave the options of not having champions this season, making the current standings final or scheduling play-offs to determine the title winners and relegated clubs.

UEFA said it had received no requests from national associations to postpone Euro 2020, which starts in Rome on June 12.

F1

At least three members of Formula One’s travelling circus are in quarantine after being tested for coronavirus in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix.

Both McLaren and American team Haas confirmed that staff have been placed in self-isolation after displaying symptoms associated with the virus which has claimed more than 4,000 lives.

It is understood that the McLaren team member reported symptoms associated with the disease in the Albert Park paddock this morning.

They were tested at the circuit’s medical centre before returning to the team’s hotel in downtown Melbourne. Two personnel from American outfit Haas were tested and are also in self-isolation.

A spokesperson for McLaren said: “We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus.

“We are awaiting test results and currently do not have a definitive timeframe for these. The team is operating as per our normal schedule.”

It comes as the coronavirus forced organisers to stage this month’s Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doors.

Olympics and Paralympics

The International Olympic Committee remains fully committed to staging the Tokyo 2020 Games as scheduled this summer, despite Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto suggesting it could be postponed until later in the year.

Golf

Several events in Asia have already been postponed, as has the European Tour golf event scheduled to start in Nairobi on March 12. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley still expects the Masters to go ahead as planned next month.

Cycling

Fears of two cases of coronavirus at the UAE Tour saw the race cancelled with two stages left. Team INEOS are among a host of teams who have decided to withdraw their teams from all racing until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. The Strade Bianchi, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Giro di Sicilia races in Italy have been postponed.

Tennis

The high-profile BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were due to compete, was called off. Organisers of the Miami Open, due to start on March 23, are monitoring the situation closely but preparations are continuing. The WTA said the Xi’an Open (April 13-19) and Kunming Open (April 27-May 3) – both set to be held in China – were cancelled.

Athletics

The World Indoor Championships, which had been due to take place in Nanjing in China this month, have been called off. Organisers of the London Marathon are monitoring the situation but the April 26 event is scheduled to go ahead. The Paris Marathon, which was due to take place on April 5, has been postponed until October 18 and the Rome Marathon, scheduled for March 29, has been cancelled.

Boxing

All events scheduled for March in Japan have been cancelled.

Snooker

The €1.1m China Open, scheduled to start in Beijing at the end of March, has been cancelled. The attendance in the arena for this week’s Gibraltar Open has been limited to 100 people.

Ice skating

The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, scheduled for March 13-15, were called off.

Judo

The International Judo Federation has cancelled all Olympic qualification events on the calendar until April 30.

Rugby league

The Betfred Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds in Perpignan on Saturday will go ahead behind closed doors.

Cricket

England cricketers, meanwhile, have been instructed not to sign autographs or pose for selfies with fans during their Test tour of Sri Lanka in a bid to insulate the squad from the virus.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a measure to protect the ongoing well-being of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly,” read a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Handshakes between squad members, officials and opposition were already banned, with ‘fist bumps’ the new preferred greeting.