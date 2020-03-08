Cork starlets lead Trinity Meteors to Division One title

Cork starlets Edel Thornton and Sarah Kenny led Trinity Meteors to a Women’s Division One title Sunday - and promotion to the Superleague next season.

Meteors were crowned Div 1 champions in Leixlip, running out 80-65 point winners over St Mary’s of Castleisland in the league final.

The game certainly lived up to its billing, as the sides were neck-in-neck from the off with just one point separating the teams at the half. A huge start to the third quarter from St Mary’s saw them edge into the lead behind superb work from Emma Sherwood, Lorraine Scanlon and Denise Dunlea, but Meteors weren’t behind for long and, led by taliswoman Edel Thornton and superb performances from Lauren Grigsby and Sarah Kenny, they edged back into the lead by four points going into the last.

It was raining threes for the Dubliners as the final quarter got underway though, with Thornton and Grigsby both draining a number of key shots from outside the arc, and despite a superb comeback charge from St Mary’s, with Siofra O’Shea and Sherwood leading in superb fashion, it wasn’t to be, as Meteors became clinical on finishing and stormed home to league title glory and promotion back to the Women’s Super League with an 80-65 point win.

Said Meteors’ Eimear Mairtin said: “It’s great to win. We’re delighted to get back up to the Super League. We lost the Cup this year, but it was all about consistency in the league for us and we only lost once in that, and that was against Castleisland. We knew this was going to be a tough game, so it’s nice to get the win and get back to where we wanted to be.”

In the Women’s Super League, champions DCU Mercy lost their final game of the season Sunday to Ambassador UCC Glanmire in a cracker in Cork (69-65). Mark Scannell’s charges were led by a dazzling display from Shrita Parker who hit 27 points, while Casey Grace and Tatum Neubert also caused trouble for the champions.

Pyrobel Killester needed a big second half performance to hold off the test of Fr Mathews on Saturday evening in their 79-67 home win. Fr Mathews were led by a superb display from Grainne Dwyer, who finished the game with 27 points, but a quick second half regroup from Killester saw Mimi Clarke and Adella Randle El fire them home to victory.

Meanwhile, things are dramatic too in the Men’s Super League following another round of hotly-contested showdowns as the season entered its penultimate weekend. Conor Quinn was the hero for Belfast Star when he slotted home a game-winning half court shot to see them home to an 79-77 point win over Coughlan C&S Neptune to continue their chase at the top of the table.

Head coach Adrian Fulton said: “It’s incredible, obviously we are delighted to win the game, it wasn’t pretty. The first half we were very good, while in the second half, Neptune were terrific.You look at their win/loss record and you think how are they in that position, I know they have lost a lot of games in dramatic fashion but none more than tonight”

Neptune had a second game on Sunday as they travelled to Dublin to face DBS Éanna who took home victory, 98-88. Éanna were also coming into the clash off the back of another game on Saturday evening - which saw them win out over Moycullen in dramatic fashion in Galway, 81-82 - and in Dublin today, it was Stefan Zecevic and Marko Tomic who led the charge for the Dubliners, as they knocked down a huge 60 points between them to take the win.

Elsewhere, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors secured a routine home win over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions on Saturday, running out 96-54 victors.

International Women's Day Special: Where is the media with women's sport?