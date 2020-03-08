Super-featherweight Jono Carroll impresses against Scott Quigg

Jono Carroll celebrates victory at the Manchester Arena. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

IRISH super-featherweight Jono Carroll is in line for another world title shot after stopping his idol in a dominant performance at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Carroll had his hand raised in victory after Scott Quigg’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round with the English fighter wilting under constant pressure from the Dublin southpaw.

“I have always said this was my time to shine. This is what dreams are made. Scott Quigg was one of my idols growing up,” said Carroll.

Former world champion Quigg, who dropped a split decision to Carl Frampton in a WBA/IBF title fight in 2016 at the Manchester Arena, hinted at retirement after being second best in almost every department.

“From the fourth round on I was thinking this is going to be a long night. There are no rash decisions; this was a must-win fight,” he said.

Saturday’s victory improved Carroll to 18 wins, a draw and a loss. The 27-year-old systematically dismantled Quigg with Carl Frampton admitting that he was angry that Quigg’s trainer Joe Gallagher didn’t throw in the towel four rounds earlier.

Carroll added “I’ve been settling down in the gym more, using my jab and not throwing silly shots. Even when I was pot-shotting, it had snap; it had power. If we didn’t have power, Scott was going to walk through my shots. There wasn’t one time when I felt I was gassing or was tired, and you saw when I had him on the ropes. Tonight I showed quality.”

